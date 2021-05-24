Principal photography has commenced in Los Angeles for Brian Hanson's upcoming sci-fi horror flick The Bunker, with a strong cast that includes Tony Todd (Platoon, Candyman) Chelsea Edmundson (Thunder Road ) and Tobin Bell (Saw). The sci-fi horror thriller is co-written and produced by Charles Bunce.

The Bunker is set during a mysterious alien invasion, telling the story of a government scientist played by Chelsea Edmundson, who is sealed in an underground bunker and must create a bio-weapon to stop the mysterious travelers before they can take over the earth. Edmundson is an actress and producer, known for Thunder Road (2018) and The Black String (2018). She also stared as Bride Misty Hillman in Zack Snider's Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead (2021).

It is reported that Tony Todd and Tobin Bell will co -star alongside the lead, with filming underway in Los Angeles. The two horror icons play a key role in driving the story. The iconic Tony Todd is well reputable for playing the titular role of Candyman in the film franchise between 1992-1999. Todd also starred as Dan in The Man From Earth (2007) and also voiced The Fallen in Transformer: Revenge of the fallen﻿. Todd has also acted on and off Broadway. Among his many roles are August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Athol Fugard's The Captain's Tiger for which he received the Helen Hayes nomination.

Tobin Bell, on the other hand, is best know for playing the central ﻿character in the Saw franchise. His portrayal of John Kramer (aka Jigsaw) was notably impressive. The award-winning actor appears in the first eight films in the series, and also voices the character in the two video game adaptations, Saw (2009) and Saw II (2010). His portrayal of Jigsaw has earned him five award nominations and two wins. His other movies include The Firm and In the Line of Fire.

The production company Blood Oath has released a joint statement that confirmed their interest and excitement regarding the production, "We've been reading a mountain of scripts, and this one immediately leapt off the page as a fast paced, character driven story within a high concept none of us had seen before. It was the perfect fit for Blood Oath, and with legends Tony Todd and Tobin Bell starring, we believe it will also be a perfect fit for audiences,."

Blood Oath is owned and launched by a group of horror veterans. It is a consulting firm targeting the horror and independent genre world. The company is aimed to be a one-stop shop for filmmakers and producers across all facets of the genre film landscape, from development to casting, budgeting and financing, all the way through delivery and promotion.

The Bunker script was co-written by Charles Bunce and Brian Hanson and will be directed by Hanson (The Black String). Producers are Kayli Fortun, Sharif Ibrahim, Kelby Thwaits, Charles Bunce, and Brian Hanson. The production unit has also teamed with the upstart genre consulting firm Blood Oath that includes Aaron B. Koontz and David Guglielmo, who are co-producing.