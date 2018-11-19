Looking for the perfect little getaway this holiday season? Then look no further than The Cabin. This quaint fable will warm your blood as it sets your heart racing. There's nothing like a couple of well earned screams come Christmas time. Swedish chiller The Cabin, the debut feature for Johan Bodell, is set for a North American premiere this December.

Young American couple, Rose (Caitlin Crommett) and Harry (Christopher Lee Page) are on their way to visit Harrys family cabin. Both as a nostalgic vacation and as a way to rekindle their relationship. But they're not the only one that decided to visit the cabin this weekend... The vacation is quickly turned into a living nightmare for Rose and Harry as they meet a vicious sociopath, who invites them into a involuntary cat and mouse game.

The Cabin, scripted by Erik Kammerland and produced by Alec Trachtenberg of Coast ART Productions and KW Studios, takes you to the rural backwater of the Swedish summer, and on a ride you will never forget. This thriller is available on VOD and DVD starting December 4 from High Octane Pictures.

While The Cabin is Johan Bodell's first feature film, he has a storied history in the world of shorts. He kicked off his filmmaking career back in 2012 with The Way Down, and followed that up with the shorts Surrealistiska Verkligheten and Killer Raise, both produced in 2013. He has already started work on his next project, the movie Old Man Desperado. Unlike The Cabin, it won't be a horror movie. Instead it's a romantic comedy.

Writer Erik Kammerland is a director himself, and has Douche coming out this year, a comedy about a wannabe artist who travels from a small town to the city to seek personal happiness and success but, in the process, finds himself a new friend. It's a sound departure from the terror-filled The Cabin. Kammerland also wrote The Douche.

Christopher Lee Page is a Texas actor who also got his start in 2012, appearing in the movie The Stray. He played one of Joker's henchman in the DC fan film Joker Rising. He will next be seen in the new TV drama Emergency: LA with a recurring role as Nurse Clark Branson. And he'll play the same character in Trauma One. He will also headline the action adventure comedy Banerman in 2019, playing a nerd who gets wrapped up in a government conspiracy.

His co-star Caitlin Crommett is new to the world of Hollywood. The Cabin is just her fourth project as an actor. She got her start in the drama Fake the Joy last year. After a couple of shorts, The Cabin marks her second feature film and her first as a lead. She knows her way around a set though, kick starting her career in the entertainment industry as a set dresser and props person.

You can get your first taste of the horror with The Cabin trailer and poster. HighOctane Pictures sent this over hoping to give you a couple of good scares right before the holidays. But we have a feeling your family can get that job done themselves.