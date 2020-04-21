After already receiving an early digital release from Disney, Harrison Ford's outdoor adventure The Call of the Wild is getting the full 4K UHD treatment, along with blu-ray and DVD releases this spring. Add the movie to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere now or buy it on disc on May 12th.

Adapted from the novel by Jack London, The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team - and later its leader - Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

The Call of the Wild Blu-ray & Digital Special Features:

A Man and His Dog Featurette

Origins Featurette

The On-Set Experience Featurette

State of the Art Featurette

The World of the Wild Featurette

As a live-action/animation hybrid, The Call of the Wild employs visual effects and animation technology in order to bring the animals in the film to life. The Call of the Wild is directed by Chris Sanders and stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus and Abraham Benrubi. Erwin Stoff, p.g.a. and James Mangold, p.g.a. are producing with Diana Pokorny, Ryan Stafford and screenwriter Michael Green serving as executive producers.