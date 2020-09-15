Netflix has revealed a new teaser trailer The Christmas Chronicles 2. for The original movie became a huge holiday hit, with Kurt Russell playing Santa. This time around, Russell is getting some help in the form of Mrs. Claus, who is played by Goldie Hawn, bringing the real-life couple together to share the screen as one of the most iconic couples in history. The teaser, most importantly, reveals that the sequel will arrive on November 25.

The teaser is rather brief, mostly serving as a taste of what Mrs. Claus is bringing to the table. We get a glimpse of Santa and the Mrs. at Santa's Village. Elves are at work. Joy is being had. A suggestion is made that makes Santa a bit uneasy. Most importantly, the trailer closes with a message as Mrs. Claus promises "see you soon." Then the official release date is revealed.

Chris Columbus produced the original but decided to increase his role this time around by taking over the director's chair. Columbus is known for his work on movies such as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire and the first two Harry Potter movies. Columbus co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Lieberman. The cast also includes Jahzir Bruno, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson with Judah Lewis and Darby Camp. Columbus is on board as a producer alongside Mark Radcliffe, Michael Barnathan and Kurt Russell

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.



Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

The Christmas Chronicles was originally released in November 2018, making it almost exactly two years between installments. The first movie tells the story of a sister and brother who hatch a plan on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera, which becomes an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After they stake out Santa's arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly ruin Christmas. In the end, everything worked out alright.

In The Christmas Chronicles 2, it's been two years since Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas. Much has changed. Kate has become a cynical teenager who is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom's new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). She is having a hard time accepting this new version of her family and decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole, ending Christmas once and for all, Kate and Jack unexpectedly find themselves in the midst of a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Netflix is historically stingy when it comes to revealing streaming numbers. Only occasionally will the company pull back the curtain and reveal how well something performed. That said, they were quick to get this sequel going after the original premiered, which signals it was a sizable hit for the streaming service. The Christmas Chronicles 2 arrives in November. We should be getting a more sizable trailer in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, be sure to check out the teaser from the NetflixFilm Twitter account.