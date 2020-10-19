The Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer has arrived. This is our first extensive look at the highly anticipated sequel, after Netflix released a teaser back in September. The holiday movie was directed and co-written by Chris Columbus (Home Alone}, and stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, respectively. Columbus says that it was a lot of fun getting to work with Russell and Hawn on the sequel. "There's a tremendous amount of respect there and a tremendous amount of love and trust, partially because they've been together for so long," he said. "They just get along beautifully... There's a lot of laughter and it's just a really, really fun set."

It's been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom's new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

In addition to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, The Christmas Chronicles 2 also stars Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson, Darlene Love, and Judah Lewis. Hawn previously had a small cameo in the first installment at the end of the movie, so her part has been greatly expanded for the sequel, which premieres November 25th, exclusively on Netflix.

The first installment was a major hit for Netflix and fans have been looking forward to The Christmas Chronicles 2 for quite some time now. Netflix says that the first installment was watched over 20 million times in its first week of streaming, so they are more than likely hoping for a repeat hit with the sequel. 2020 has found a lot more people staying indoors, so the first week streaming numbers could get even bigger this time around, especially with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell starring together.

As for getting into character, Kurt Russell looked towards his family. "This movie for me is like a love letter to my dad. He was our Santa Claus," says Russell. "We never knew if he was Santa Claus or if he was just really close to Santa Claus. We didn't know if he was just our dad being Santa Claus because secretly it was always shrouded in mystery. Wonderful, wonderful mystery." The actor went on to note that taking on the role of Santa Claus brought him closer to his father. You can check out the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2 above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.