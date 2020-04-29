Will Darth Vader make his debut on The Clone Wars in the series finale? That is, undoubtedly, a question worth asking as the beloved Star Wars series is coming to an end very soon. Disney+ has been airing the long-awaited final season of the show. All good things must come to an end, and the conclusion will be here on May 4, which just so happens to be Star Wars Day. Ahead of the episode's release, some new evidence has arrived that suggests Vader could be part of the equation.

It was recently confirmed that the series finale will be taking place during the events of Revenge of the Sith, which certainly adds to the possibilities that exist in the final episode. With that in mind, the website Box Lunch recently revealed a new Darth Vader tank top that is branded using The Clone Wars. Listed as the "Our Universe Star Wars: The Clone Wars Darth Vader Jersey Tank Top," it raises a question or two. Given that Vader, up to this point, has never appeared on the show, it seems to suggest that he will before it's all over. With just one episode left, that narrows things down quite a bit.

As evidenced by Disney and Lucasfilm opting not to release any Baby Yoda merchandise ahead of The Mandalorian season 1, we've seen that the current regime can be pretty careful when it comes to revealing any major spoilers with products. That said, it's something that happens often enough that this is worth paying attention to. And, aside from the circumstantial evidence we have before us, there are enough thematic reasons for this to happen that it makes a great deal of sense.

In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker makes his transition into Darth Vader. Anakin has been one of the core protagonists of the show from the very beginning. The series has added a lot of depth to the character, which may well be one of its most significant contributions to the franchise. Thematically speaking, it wouldn't be out of line to showcase the transition by having Vader appear. There is also the matter of Anakin's relationship with Ahsoka Tano. This is something that could be powerfully explored, if executed the right way. Point being, having Vader show up wouldn't be pointless fan service. It would seem appropriate.

There is also the matter of Ahsoka and Darth Vader's legendary fight that took place in the Star Wars Rebels season 2 finale. Having Vader appear in the finale might add some additional depth to what is already a powerful moment within the franchise. Whatever the case may be, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how it all unfolds. The Clone Wars series finale arrives on Disney+ on May 4. For those who wish to check out the tank top in question for themselves, head on over to Box Lunch.