Horror hounds and feisty blood fiends, don't fret. From what we've seen, the thrills won't stop coming after Halloween wraps up shop for another year. There will be plenty of scares to get us through to the end of 2018. And to prove this point, IFC Midnight is releasing a nasty bit of business called The Clovehitch Killer this November.

Just in time to find all your relatives suspicious this Thanksgiving, IFC Midnight has unleashed the first tense trailer for The Clovehitch Killer, and it's a white-knuckle ride that will keep you hanging on the edge of your seat.

Tyler's a good kid, a boy scout, raised by a poor but happy family in a small, religious town. But when he finds his dad, Don, has disturbing pornography hidden in the shed, he starts to fear that his dad might be Clovehitch, an infamous serial killer that was never caught. Tyler teams up with Kassi, a teenage outcast who's morbidly obsessed with the Clovehitch legend, to discover the truth in time to save his family.

Dylan McDermott stars as Don, who may very well be a cold blooded killer hiding all his evidence away in the shed. He is joined by Samantha Mathis, who plays unwitting mom Cindy. Charlie Plummer makes quite an impression as Tyler, and rounding out the main cast is Madisen Beaty as Kassi. Here is a more details description of the movie from IMDB.

A shocking revelation turns a teenage boy's world upside down in this chilling look at the evil that can lurk below even the most wholesome surface. Tyler Burnside is a Boy Scout, a volunteer at his local church, and the dutiful son of an upstanding, community leader dad. Only one thing troubles the quiet Kentucky town he lives in: the unsolved murders-in which ten women were brutally tortured and killed by a psychopath known as Clovehitch-that rocked the community more than a decade ago. When Tyler discovers a cache of disturbing images in his father's possession, he begins to suspect that the man he trusts most in the world may be Clovehitch-and that his deadly rampage may not be over. With unrelenting tension, director Duncan Skiles crafts a picture-perfect vision of the all-American family-and then piece by piece rips it to shreds.

That sounds like quite a hoot! And the perfect little escape during the holidays. Duncan Skiles is directing the movie from a script by Christopher Ford. This is Skiles second feature length release after The Last of the Great Romantics in 2014. You can check put the trailer for The Clovehitch Killer direct from IFC. We also have the first poster.