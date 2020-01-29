This year, Steven Spielberg's unforgettable The Color Purple celebrates its 35th anniversary, and Fathom Events and TCM are proud to present this indelible film in theaters during Black History Month. It's the first nationwide release of the film in more than three decades. This cinematic event will take place one special day only: Sunday, February 23, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (local time) on more than 600 U.S. movie screens.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple introduced movie audiences to Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, both of whom, along with Margaret Avery, were Oscar nominated for their performances -- three of the 11 Academy Award nominations for the film, which was also named 1985's best film at the NAACP Image Awards and by the National Board of Review. This presentation is part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, and tickets are available now at the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

In honor of the film's 35th anniversary, The Color Purple returns to movie theaters nationwide during Black History Month, its first nationwide release in more than three decades. Prior to and after the film, TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will provide new commentary and insight into the making and legacy of this unforgettable movie.

The unforgettable characters of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel brighten the screen in this rhapsodically cinematic adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg. At the center of the tale is Celie (Whoopi Goldberg, in her Oscar-nominated movie debut), whose search for fulfillment in a world closed to her becomes a triumph of cruelty overcome by love, of pain eclipsed by joy. Acting and filmmaking honors all came to The Color Purple upon its initial release in 1985, with an outstanding supporting cast including Danny Glover, Margaret Avery and Oprah Winfrey. It is a timeless film that remains a powerful and unforgettable cinematic masterpiece.

Goldberg, Winfrey and Avery each were nominated for an Oscar, among the film's 11 nominations, which also included Best Picture, Writing (Menno Meyjes, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium) and Original Score. The Color Purple received NAACP Image Awards for Best Picture and Best Actress, and was named Best Film of 1985 by the National Board of Review.

Tickets for The Color Purple can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).