Corey Hawkins has just been added to the cast of the new Warner Bros. Broadway musical adaptation The Color Purple Musical. This adaptation has been in the works for some time, but like most things, was put on hold through the pandemic. Now, however, things are coming back and the project is moving forward.

Now we know that In the Heights star Corey Hawkins will be off the stage and onto the screen when this movie musical debuts. The Color Purple is based on Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated 1985 movie. We also know that Hawkins will be taking on the role of Harper. We also know that Blitz Bazawule (Black Is KIng) will be directing this version. Currently The Color Purple has a December 21st, 2023 release date, so we still have awhile to see the full cast and learn more details about this musical.

Some of the other names connected to this project are Marcus Gardley, who is writing the screenplay based on the Broadway reimagining of Alice Walker's 1982 novel. Corey Hawkins starred as Benny in Jon M. Chu's feature take of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway award-winning musical In the Heights. For Hawkins, this is a home away from home, as he is very comfortable in this setting.

The original Broadway musical of The Color Purple debuted in 2005 and brought in 11 Tony nominations and winning for LaChanze's role as Celie. It did a run of 910 performances. Then in 2015 scored four more Tony noms and won for Best Revival of a Musical and for Cynthia Erivo in her Broadway debut. The musical has also won Grammys and Emmys.

Let's not forget the film either. Steven Spielberg directed and produced the 11-time Oscar-nominated 1985 film, which Jones also produced. Winfrey made her feature debut in the original movie alongside iconic actor Danny Glover, and earned a Supporting Actress Oscar nom. Winfrey, Jones and Sanders also produced the Broadway musical. Needless to say The Color Purple brings in the gold in any fashion.

If you are not familiar with the story or have somehow never seen the film ( stop reading and go watch) here is a simple synopsis for you. The story documents the traumas and gradual triumph of Celie, an African American teenager raised in rural isolation in Georgia. Celie narrates her life through painfully honest letters to God. Again that is a simple telling of a very deep and great story.

The story itself is not based on a true story but author Alice Walker stated that she based the movie on real life stories and the woman as well. The movie was worthy of the awards it received and a story that withstands the test of time. The new Warner Bros musical will not only tell the story to a new generation but also to many who have read the book as well as seen the movie.

It also comes at a time when Broadway is still healing and starting up after being shut down for a year if not more. The musical will surely bring people into the theater at a much needed time. This news comes from Deadline.