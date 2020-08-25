Showtime has now released a new, much longer trailer for the upcoming miniseries The Comey Rule. The series follows Jeff Daniels as James Comey, the lawyer who went on to become the 7th director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and his various run-ins with President Donald Trump, played here by In Bruges and Mr. Mercedes star Brendan Gleeson.

The trailer gives us a good idea of the kind of intense atmosphere and complexly plotted storyline of the miniseries, as Comey is brought further and further into the increasingly dark corridors of power. While Daniels expectedly looks like a solid focal point for the series, the real draw is Gleeson's seemingly pitch perfect portrayal of Trump. With just enough make-up and wig-work to turn Gleeson into the controversial President without overdoing it, the actor has nailed the voice, even adding a no doubt fictionalised sinister edge whenever the situation calls for it.

Brendan Gleeson has added slightly more gravel to Trump's often cartoonish vocals, which, according to writer and director Billy Ray, this is exactly what they intended. "Everywhere that we could, we dialled it down," he said of Gleeson's portrayal. "We made the contrast between the bags under his eyes and the orange skin softer than it actually is. We made the hair a little less cartoonish than it actually is. We made the suits fit a little bit better. We went out of our way to play fair because we felt we owed that to the public. We are not here to ridicule anybody."

The Comey Rule will be comprised of a two-part event series that spans four hours. The first part of the series will examine the earliest days of the infamous Russia investigation, which was conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller from May 2017 to March 2019 and investigated alleged links between Trump associates and Russian officials. Part one will also detail the Hillary Clinton email controversy and the FBI's investigation, as well as their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two will be a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between James Comey and Donald Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, the miniseries has amassed a stellar cast including the likes of Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

The series will be based on the bestseller A Higher Loyalty, a book written by Comey following his firing as director of the FBI by Donald Trump back in May 2017. In A Higher Loyalty, Comey discusses ethics and the different kinds of leadership that he has encountered throughout his life, as well as his career in public office, and his relationship with President Trump. The Comey Rule has been adapted for the screen and will be directed by Billy Ray, with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin on board as executive producers. It was produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory, and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TV Studios.

The Comey Rule will debut on Showtime on 27 September. This trailer comes to us courtesy of Showtime's official YouTube channel.