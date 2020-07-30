Showtime has now released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming miniseries The Comey Rule. The series follows the lawyer who went on to become the 7th director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey, played by Jeff Daniels, and his various run-ins with President Donald Trump, played by Brendan Gleeson.

While the trailer is short, it gives us a good idea of the kind of intense atmosphere that will no doubt continue throughout, as Comey is brought further and further into the increasingly dark corridors of power. It also shows off quite a lot of Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, with the actor's take on Trump's voice sinisterly hovering over the footage. Though his face is mostly hidden in the trailer, several images from the series have already been released showing the prosthetics (and wig, of course) that are being used to turn Gleeson into a disturbingly accurate version of the divisive President.

From what we hear in the trailer, it sounds like Gleeson has nailed the voice. Despite the actor adding slightly more gravel, he sounds very much like a slightly less cartoonish version of Trump, which, according to Billy Ray, who wrote and directed the series, is exactly what they intended. "Everywhere that we could, we dialled it down," he told Vanity Fair recently. "We made the contrast between the bags under his eyes and the orange skin softer than it actually is. We made the hair a little less cartoonish than it actually is. We made the suits fit a little bit better. We went out of our way to play fair because we felt we owed that to the public. We are not here to ridicule anybody."

Brendan Gleeson's performance as Trump is sure to be a major talking point for the miniseries, with the actor already receiving a mixture of raves and criticisms, with some loving his more subdued portrayal, whilst others have compared the voice to that of Christian Bale's Batman. No doubt that is a comparison that the real Trump would love.

The Comey Rule will be comprised of a two-part event series that spans four hours. The first part of the series will examine the earliest days of the infamous Russia investigation, which was conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller from May 2017 to March 2019 and looked into alleged links between Trump associates and Russian officials. Part one will also detail the Hillary Clinton email controversy and the FBI's investigation, as well as their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two will be a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between James Comey and Donald Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, the miniseries also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

The Comey Rule will debut on Showtime on 27 September. This comes to us from Showtime's official YouTube channel.