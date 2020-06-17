Showtime has now announced that the upcoming miniseries based on the lawyer who went on to become the 7th director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey, will be aired over two nights in late November. Curiously, after the election...Today we have our first look at Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

Along with our first look at The Newsroom and The Martian star Jeff Daniels as Comey himself, Showtime has also revealed In Bruges star Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump in an image that is so stark in its accuracy that it will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief and no doubt calling it "fake news".

The series will now be titled The Comey Rule and will be comprised of a two-part event series that spans four hours. The show will take viewers on an insider's journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia's deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation's rule of law hanging in the balance.

The first part of the series will examine the earliest days of the infamous Russia investigation, which was conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller from May 2017 to March 2019 and looked into alleged links between Trump associates and Russian officials. Part one will also detail the Hillary Clinton email controversy and the FBI's investigation, as well as their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two will be a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between James Comey and Donald Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

The series will be based on the bestseller A Higher Loyalty, a book written by Comey following his firing as director of the FBI by Donald Trump back in May 2017. In A Higher Loyalty, Comey discusses ethics and the different kinds of leadership that he has encountered throughout his life, as well as his career in public office, and his relationship with President Trump.

Jeff Daniels will no doubt knock it out the park as Comey, but the real surprise here is Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump. The lone image, while obscured by shadow, is so accurate that it's hard to believe that isn't a picture of Trump himself. No doubt Gleeson's performance will be a major draw for the show.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, the miniseries also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

The Comey Rule has been adapted for the screen and directed Billy Ray, with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin on board as executive producers. It was produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory, and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TV Studios. This comes to us courtesy of Showtime.