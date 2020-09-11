Showtime's upcoming political miniseries The Comey Rule will detail a particularly turbulent time in the career of James Comey, the lawyer who went on to become the 7th director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Comey had various run-ins with current president, Donald Trump, who will be played in the series by In Bruges and Mr. Mercedes star Brendan Gleeson. Infamous for his outspoken nature, Trump is likely to have a defensive reaction to his portrayal in The Comey Rule, and director Billy Ray can't wait.

"I imagine we will be on his radar and I think it is likely the IRS will start auditing my taxes, but that's just a guess. I think at the very least, I'm in for a mean nickname on Twitter."

Despite his initial reaction being jovial, Ray got serious when it came to discussing putting actor Brendan Gleeson in the firing line. "I wouldn't want to expose any actor to the flack that I imagine Brendan is about to get from our current President," he said, before finding the humor again, "Ireland may not be far enough away," he joked of the Irish actor's current location.

Comprised of a two-part event series that spans four hours, the first part of The Comey Rule is based on the bestseller A Higher Loyalty and will examine the earliest days of the infamous Russia investigation, which was conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller from May 2017 to March 2019. Part one will also detail the Hillary Clinton email controversy and the FBI's investigation, as well as their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two will be a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between James Comey and Donald Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

Initially the series was due to air after the election, but this was changed recently and The Comey Rule will now air on September 27-28.The idea that the series will be seen during a time of such political turmoil is something that attracted Ray to the story in the first place.

"I don't think any writer, director had been given the opportunity that I have right now, to tell a story as it is unfolding. To be a part of a national conversation right before a national election. That brings with it enormous responsibility, and enormous obligation, but as long as we're being truthful in our storytelling, I feel that we're a match for that."

The idea though was never to sway anyone's votes, but instead to provide viewers with as much information as possible, particularly with regards to potential political meddling.

"We didn't make this series to change people's votes, at least for me. The reason that I did this was because I felt that the Russians had had a profound and an unhappy effect on our political process in 2016 and I wanted the American public to know about that before they went to the polls in 2020."

In addition to Gleeson, the miniseries has amassed a stellar cast including the likes of Jeff Daniels as Comey, Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama. This comes to us from Deadline.