It was a tight race, but The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It successfully took down A Quiet Place II for the number one spot this weekend at the box office. The latest installment in the long-running Conjuring franchise earned $24 million, which was more than enough to land the number one spot. The horror movie has received mixed reviews from critics, with many stating that it doesn't have the strength of previous entries. However, the performances of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, have been praised.

With Paramount putting out A Quiet Place II last weekend, many were under the impression that Warner Bros. might have been making a mistake over releasing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It so soon afterwards. Generally, studios like to space out their horror movies out of fear of wearing out the same audience. With that being said, the 2021 box office is in its infancy and audiences are proving that they are ready and willing to return to movie theaters, no matter what the genre is, which has been proven over the past several weeks.

A Quiet Place II was able to secure the second position at the box office this weekend with $19.5 million. The sequel debuted last weekend and has since brought in $118.1 million globally. The horror thriller has received praise from both fans of the first installment and critics. Disney's Cruella, which has received mixed reviews, took the third spot after bringing in $11.2 million. The movie is also currently available for Disney+ subscribers who are willing to pay $29.99 for Premier Access.

Universal's Spirit Untamed debuted at number four this weekend after taking in $6.2 million. Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González provide the voices in the animated family movie. Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon took the fifth spot after earning $1.3 million. The movie has earned just over $114 million globally in its 14 weeks in theaters. It is now streaming for free for Disney+ subscribers, but that didn't seem to derail its take at the box office. Spiral fell to number six after earning $890K. The latest installment in the Saw franchise has generally received praise from fans and critics over the past 4 weeks.

Godzilla vs. Kong was able to earn $463K this weekend, which landed the monster movie at number seven. Globally, the movie has brought in over $431 million in ten weeks. Dream Horse took the eighth spot this weekend with $230K, while Witness took the ninth spot with $155K. Finally, Those Who Wish Me Dead took the tenth position after bringing in $111K. The movie, which stars Angelina Jolie, has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.