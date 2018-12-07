A few months back, we passed along the awesome news that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will not only be returning in director Michael Chaves' third entry in the official The Conjuring series with The Conjuring 3, but we also heard word that the two thespians will be lending their talents to writer-director Gary Dauberman's upcoming third entry in the Annabelle series as well.

And today we have word via Digital Spy that not only has Patrick Wilson wrapped shooting on the still officially untitled Annabelle 3, but he also passed along the news that he's super-excited to move onto The Conjuring 3, which he says, "will be different than anything we've seen." Specifically, he told the site this.

"Oh boy. We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It's nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit. Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we've seen, which is fun."

While it's all well and good that Wilson (and probably Farmiga) have wrapped their duties on Dauberman's Annabelle 3, that's not why we're here today. I'm excited for that film, don't get me wrong. But what interests this horror fan the most about Wilson's comments is when Nite Owl II teases that The Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we've seen.

Now, I'll admit I was more than a little bummed when it was announced that director James Wan wasn't going to be returning to helm the third (and final?) entry in the official The Conjuring series. I was. And it sure didn't help matters much when it was announced that Wan was being replaced with some guy named Michael Chaves. While this Chaves fellow supposedly knows his stuff, considering Wan hand-picked him to helm the third film, his first feature film The Curse of La Llorona has yet to hit screens, so I can't say if the man possesses Wan-level chops. I guess we'll see once that film lands in April. I'm optimistic.

On the other hand, I'm really excited for Annabelle 3 because I really want to see what Gary Dauberman does in the director's chair. The man has gathered more than his fair share of cred in the horror community for penning the screenplays to such modern classics as the original Annabelle and its sequel Annabelle: Creation, along with The Nun, and a little movie you may have heard of called Stephen King's IT, to name a few. Annabelle 3 marks the writer's first time behind the camera as a director, and I'll be there to support the man.

And along with Wilson and Farmiga, Annabelle 3 sports a solid kid/teen cast with The Haunting of Hill House star Mckenna Grace leading the pack as young Judy Warren. On top of her, the film will also feature budding scream queen, Madison Iseman, who horror fans with kids may know from the recent Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween or for her role as Jack Black's ditzy, blonde consciousness in the recent smash Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Wilson himself can next be seen in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 director James Wan's DC action flick Aquaman, co-starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, and the man known only as Dolph Lundgren. Look for that film to swim into your local multiplex on December 21st, while Gary Dauberman's Annabelle 3 unleashes it's creepy-ass into theaters July 3, 2019, and the James Wan-less The Conjuring 3 worms its spooky, ookie, and kooky way into cinemas September 11, 2020. That's to Digital Spy for the heads up!