The Conjuring 3 has a director, and it isn't James Wan. Michael Chaves, who helmed the upcoming horror flick The Curse of La Llorona, has been tapped to direct the third installment in the franchise. Though Wan won't be directing, he will remain on board as a producer and something of a mentor for Chaves.

James Wan had previously directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 for New Line which, aside from being gigantic hits, both critically and commercially in their own right, have launched an entire cinematic universe of spin-offs. That includes this year's The Nun, which has done exceedingly well at the box office, despite earning largely negative reviews. But Wan has become a busy man and it looks like he wants to give an up-and-coming filmmaker a crack at this one. Wan, who produced The Curse of La Llorona, had this to say in a statement.

"While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker. Chaves' ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares, make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film... I'm excited to be back as producer and continue with Vera and Patrick on the next supernatural adventure of the Warrens."

For his part, Michael Chaves initially impressed James Wan and those at his Atomic Monster production company with his award-winning short, The Maiden. That earned him the gig directing The Curse of La Llorona, which showcased footage at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer that audiences responded quite well to. That movie is set to be released in April 2019 then it looks like Chaves is off to helm the next spooky chapter from the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Chaves had this to say in a statement.

"I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films. The movies are the rare combination that delivers both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honor to be working with James and the gang at New Line again."

While plot details currently haven't been revealed for The Conjuring 3 just yet, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will return as the Warrens. It's also expected that this won't be just another ghosts in a haunted house sort of thing. Early on in the process, the idea of a werewolf movie was floated around. Whether or not that ends up being what makes it to the page remains to be seen.

David Leslie Johnson, who penned The Conjuring 2 and worked with James Wan on the upcoming Aquaman, is currently working on the screenplay. Next up, as far as the spin-offs go, is Annabelle 3, which is expected to kick off production very soon. The studio has not yet set a release date for The Conjuring 3, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details are made available. This news originated with The Hollywood Reporter.