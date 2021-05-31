Hot on the heels of the cinema debut of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4th, Discovery+ will air a tie-in special looking at the real life story behind the latest instalment in the horror movie franchise. Shock Docs :The Devil Made Me Do It will start streaming on 11th June and will chart the events surrounding a court case that saw a Connecticut man charged with murder using demonic forces as his main defence when on trial.

The documentary, which revisits the events of the brutal murder and the extraordinary police investigation and trial that followed, features interviews with the family, local police and the defendant's lawyer that have never been aired before on TV.

General Manager of Travel Channel, Matthew Butler, explained ""The 'Shock Docs' franchise has quickly become a powerhouse for the paranormal genre and fans can't get enough of this long-form storytelling format. Theincredible saga of the Glatzel family, their work with the Warrens, and the subsequent anguish and pain make this factual documentary scarier than fiction."

The events documented in the harrowing show take place in 1980 and focuses initially on the supposed possession of 11 year old David Glatzel, who after helping his sister and her boyfriend, Arne Johnson, fix up their new house begins to see a "ghost man". In the horrifying weeks that followed, it was claimed that David's family witnessed the child being attacked by an unseen force, and heard him growling and speaking in tongues, which led to them contacting a priest and well-known demonologist, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who decided to exorcise young David to rid him of the evil attempting to take his soul.

After a number of weeks, during the final exorcism of David Glatzel, Arne Johnson was said to have stepped between the boy and the devil and allowed the demon to enter his own body. While his actions were done to save the boy, things took a terrible turn five months later when Johnson stabbed his landlord following a heated confrontation; something he claimed later he had no recollection of. He blamed it on the devil.

Johnson was charged with murder and put on trial, and as you would expect, the professions of innocence and accusation of demonic forces being responsible, was enough to grab the public's attention. Attorney Martin Minnella took on the case for the defence, and as a believer in dark forces, he became the first man to stand up in court and attempt to prove the existence of the devil.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the third movie in the franchise that began in 2013, and has also seen three spin-off movies in the form of the Annabelle trilogy, about the Annabelle doll from the original film. Another spin off, The Nun, was released in 2018, and featured yet another supernatural entity first seen in the original movie and its sequel, while a third spin off series based on The Crooked Man character is also currently in development.