The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It really is the darkest movie in the franchise yet according to director Michael Chaves. Put away any claims of exaggeration, hyperbole, or marketing, because the third movie in the horror series will take audiences to previously unexplored areas, particularly when it comes to the real-life aspects of the case and their depiction.

"Yeah, it's a really good question. I totally wrestled with that. I think that up to this point, just being a fan of it, the question of whether I believed in it wasn't really brought to the forefront. When I got the script, and I started reading about the case - this is a very different case than the other Conjuring movies. There's always the marketing spin of, "This is going to be the darkest Conjuring movie yet," but in a lot of ways, this really is the darkest Conjuring movie yet."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will do away with the usual haunted house set up, and instead explore one of the most famous cases from the files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the murder trial of Arne Johnson, played by Ruairi O'Connor. In 1981, Johnson killed his landlord and became the first person in American history to claim demonic possession as his defence.

This move away from the more ghostly goings on that The Conjuring fans are used to, and it is this element that will provide The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It with the claim of "darkest movie yet". It even had Chaves questioning his faith.

"There's a real victim; there's a real man who was killed, and we are telling the story of the murderer. We're telling the story of the other guy. All of a sudden, I had asked myself, especially growing up Catholic, what do I believe and what is going to be my point of view of this movie? That is a question that I honestly still have been wrestling with. I think we all wrestle with our faith and, ultimately, what I believe has to take a backseat. It's the Warrens' story and it's Arne's story."

The Conjuring franchise has expanded vastly since its first installment back in 2013, spawning all manner of spooky spin-offs. It was always Chaves and producer James Wan's intention for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It to give the series a fresh start. "From the very beginning, James and the studio wanted to do something very different, basically treat this as a new decade for the Warrens, a new chapter where we're introducing new themes, new ideas, and taking these characters to places that they've never gone before," Chaves previously revealed. "Let me just say their adversary is unlike any adversary they've faced before, and not just in the sense that it's another iconic character. There's something fundamentally different with this one and I think that's honestly what I'm most excited about."

Directed by Michael Chaves with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and from a story by Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on June 4, 2021. Alongside Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, each of whom will reprise their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren respectively, the movie also stars Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Paul Wilson, John Noble, Sterling Jerins, and Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas. This comes to us from Screenrant.