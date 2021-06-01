Courtesy of Warner Bros., the final trailer for the anticipated horror sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has arrived. Featuring the returns of series stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren, the movie is the third installment of the popular Conjuring series, which has also spawned many spinoffs. The newest chapter of the franchise will see the Warrens investigating the horrific circumstances surrounding a murder trial in 1981 Connecticut. You can watch the trailer below.

The logline for the movie reads: "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

Check out the exclusive IMAX poster for #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It by @OrlandoArocena. Don’t see this movie alone - Experience it in IMAX June 4! Reserve your seat now: https://t.co/wXTHyn3MJfpic.twitter.com/zprZsZWIDr — IMAX (@IMAX) June 1, 2021

Along with Farmiga and Wilson, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, stars Ruairi O'Connor (Starz' The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu's Monsterland) and Julian Hilliard (Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House). The movie also features John Noble, Shannon Kook, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Ingrid Bisu, Charlene Amoia, Sterling Jerins, and Eugenie Bondurant.

James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on the previous installments, produced The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2, Aquaman), with a story by James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey executive produced.

"The design of this is to take The Conjuring and the Warrens into a place they've never gone before, into a direction we've never seen," Chaves said of the sequel in a recent interview at /Film, hinting that it's clear from the very start that things will be different in the sequel. The opening scene, which pays homage to The Exorcist, makes it clear pretty quickly that the Warrens might be facing their biggest challenge yet.

"We've seen the Warrens go on these adventures before, and there's the expectation that they're going to face the demon," the director added. "They're going to exorcise that demon by the end of the movie. And from the very beginning, we were like, 'Let's just turn that whole idea on its head.' Let's start with that. Start with the thing that you think the movie is going to end with and then have it go horribly wrong."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to be released in theaters on June 4, 2021. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max for 30 days starting from that date. And Discovery+ is releasing a True Story Shock Doc on the movie a few days later. Given the overall success of the franchise, and the anticipation surrounding The Conjuring 3, it seems that it's a given that the horror sequel will perform very well. We'll find out in just a few days' time. The new trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes to us from Warner Bros. on YouTube.