Warner Bros. has revealed our first look at The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. This is set to be the third entry in the main series of horror movies from mastermind James Wan and the seventh overall in The Conjuring universe. Eight for those who count The Curse of La Llorona, though the studio does not officially count it as part of the franchise. In any event, a new featurette detailing the history of the franchise has revealed new footage of the upcoming sequel.

Released on YouTube, Warner Bros. has unveiled a 30-minute documentary titled Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind the Scenes. It contains footage from the set of The Conjuring 3, which is directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed The Curse of La Llorona. James Wan directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 but opted to hand the baton to Chaves for the third entry. Wan had this to say in the video.

"I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films. It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in the Conjuring world."

The Conjuring 3, as the video reveals, is set in 1981. It will move away from the haunted house subgenre and, of all places, take the horror to the courtroom. "The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case," says Vera Farmiga, who returns as Lorraine Warren in the sequel. The case was remarkable, in that, it was the first time in the history of the United States that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing murder in a court of law. The case will be at the center of this new sequel. Patrick Wilson, who reprises his role as Ed Warren, had this to say.

"You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in other Conjuring films."

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Conjuring universe is perhaps the most successful cinematic universe going right now. To date, six movies have been released including The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home and The Nun. Though some of the movies have failed to connect critically, they have all been huge moneymakers. They have earned more than $1.8 billion combined at the global box office. Further entries are being planned, including The Nun 2, as well as a spin-off centered on The Crooked Man.

Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard round out the cast of the sequel. Originally, the studio planned to release the movie in September of this year. However, with theaters still failing to bring in big bucks at the box office, the studio opted to delay The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It to next summer. It is currently scheduled to arrive on June 4, 2021, from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the new featurette for yourself.