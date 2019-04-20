The official logo for The Conjuring 3 has allgedly been revealed ahead of this summer's production start, though it doesn't come directly from New Line or Warner Bros. It was just announced that the highly anticipated sequel will be hitting theaters on the ominous date of September 11th, 2020 in North America and horror fans are excited to see the Warrens back on the big screen in their own movie. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are playing Ed and Lorraine Warren in this summer's Annabelle Comes Home, but they will have rather small roles.

The Conjuring 3 logo is in the same style as the previous installments in terms of color and tone. It's dark and should get horror fans excited to see what director Michael Chaves is bringing to the franchise. Chaves just released The Curse of La Llorona, which has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. With that being said, Vera Farmiga promises the third Conjuring movie is going to be "massive." The actress also says the work she and Patrick Wilson put into Annabelle Comes Home was a good primer to prepare for The Conjuring 3.

James Wan, who directed the first two installments in The Conjuring franchise recently shed some light on what fans can expect with The Conjuring 3. According to Wan, the movie is set in the 1980s and focuses on another real-life file from the Warrens and it sounds perfect. With Vera Farmiga's promises of a "massive" movie and Wan's short synopsis, it looks like everything should be very interesting. Wan had this to say.

"It's this guy who was on trial for committing a murder. I think it's the first time in America's history where the defendant used possessions as a reason."

In other Conjuring news, paranormal investigator and inspiration behind the movies, Lorraine Warren, has sadly passed away. She was 92-years old. Warren is portrayed by Vera Farmiga on the big screen. Her husband Ed, who is played by Patrick Wilson, passed away in 2006. Their case files are what the movies are based on and The Conjuring 3 is no different. Together, the Warrens investigated some of the most famous hauntings in history, which have gone on to inspire some of the most iconic horror movies of all time, including The Amityville Horror, Poltergeist, and the Annabelle franchise.

The Conjuring 3 will arrive in theaters 4 years after the previous installment. The movie was first announced in August 2017, but James Wan revealed they were going to take their time developing it to make sure it is able to stand up to the previous two installments. As for bringing Michael Chaves on board to direct, Wan enjoyed working with him on The Curse of La Llorona and thought he would be the right person to bring The Conjuring 3 to the big screen. You can check out the first official logo for the sequel below, thanks to Reddit.

Michael Chaves’ “The Conjuring 3” — Official Logo https://t.co/pitAyWPS2Xpic.twitter.com/2UvubpDUJ4 — Viral Posts (@aolblog) April 20, 2019