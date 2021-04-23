The Conjuring universe is expanding to the world of comics. DC Comics announced DC Horror, a new imprint from the publisher, in partnership with Warner Bros. The plan is to deliver "a new level of suspense and terror guaranteed to have fans reading with the lights on, even in daytime." The new line will launch with a prelude to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which arrives this summer.

Enter the world of #DCHorror this summer with THE CONJURING: THE LOVER, a prelude to @TheConjuring: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT ???? https://t.co/mY6c1EDOnPpic.twitter.com/iT3PF5cVkn — DC (@DCComics) April 23, 2021

Titled The Conjuring: The Lover, the five-issue monthly limited series that sets up the next installment in The Conjuring Universe. The series is co-written by The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and New York Times bestselling author Rex Ogle (Death of Wolverine: Life After Logan, Teen Titans). It features art by Garry Brown (Babyteeth) and a main cover by comics icon Bill Sienkiewicz. The variant cover comes from Ryan Brown (Dark Nights: Death Metal), with artist Garry Brown providing a 1-in-25 "ratio" variant cover. Marie Javins, DC editor-in-chief, had this to say about it.

"From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters. DC Horror continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained."

DC is owned by WarnerMedia. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are also housed under the corporation. The idea of using the publisher as a way to create new tie-ins for upcoming horror movies makes a great deal of sense. Especially given how successful The Conjuring universe has been up to this point. A logline was provided for The Conjuring: The Lover, which reads as follows.

"The Conjuring: The Lover expands the tragic story of Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester's poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she'd never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. Jessica soon comes to realize that something evil has made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman?"

DC says the series will also feature backup stories that further explore the mysteries of the artifact room of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Issue #1 contains a tale exploring the frightening origin of one of the items from the Warrens' haunted artifact room. The story was written by Scott Snyder (Batman), with art by Denys Cowan (Hardware, The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage). Issue #2 sees writer Che Grayson (Bitch Planet: Triple Feature) and artist Juan Ferreyra (Green Arrow) bringing another tale from the artifact room to life.

Additional titles for the DC Horror imprint are set to be announced in July for release in October. Just in time for Halloween. The Conjuring: The Lover #1 hits comic book stores and participating digital platforms on Tuesday, June 4. That just so happens to be the same day that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do Itarrives in theaters and on HBO Max. Issue #2 will be available on July 2. The issues retail for $3.99, with the card stock variant available for $4.99. This news comes to us via dccomics.com/blog/2021/04/23/the-conjuring-the-lover-limited-series-launches-dc-horror|DCComics.com.