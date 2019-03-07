I'd venture to say that one of the most anticipated horror movies of the past few decades is the third (and final?) chapter in The Conjuring series. While it's sad to hear that director James Wan will not be back behind the camera to direct this third entry (after all, he helmed the previous two), supposedly we are in good hands as The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves was hand-picked by Wan to lead the charge on The Conjuring 3. And it looks like Chaves will be guiding franchise stars, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, sooner than expected as today, we have word that The Conjuring 3 is set to begin filming in Atlanta on June 3rd.

This update comes on the heels of recent plot developments surfacing which seem to indicate that The Conjuring 3 will be quite different from The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, but will still be based on a true story. From what we've heard Wan say about the plot of this new film, it isn't hard to connect the dots to the strange case of Bill Ramsey aka The Southend Werewolf. This true tale from the Warrens' case files began in Essex, England where Ramsey, a loving husband, and father of three, believed he was possessed by a demon that manifested as a wolf. Ramsey supposedly featured symptoms such as inhuman strength, bared teeth, growling, hunched shoulders, and hands curled like claws.

It sounds like this could be The Conjuring universe's answer to M. Night Shyamalan and James McAvoy's The Beast from Split and Glass. But, you know, with more jump scares and CGI. Not that I'm complaining. Anyhow, all of that spat above, let it be known here and now that The Conjuring 3 and Bill Ramsey aka The Southend Werewolf have not been officially linked yet. So this is still technically a rumor at this point.

As we all hoped, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will once again be reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 3. While Michael Chaves takes on directing duties this time around, it's good to know that Wan will be close-by at all times as he's still credited as a producer on this new entry. And if you just can't wait to see Wilson and Farmiga back on the big screen as The Warrens in The Conjuring 3, no worries as the pair will also be reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine in writer-director Gary Dauberman's Annabelle 3, which is coming our way sooner than later.

Wilson and Farmiga's Annabelle 3 co-stars include Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House, Rob Lowe's recent remake of The Bad Seed) as the Warrens' daughter Judy. Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween) stars as Judy's babysitter/cousin and Katie Sarife (Youth & Consequences) as Iseman's best friend. Originally scheduled to reach theatres on July 3rd, Warner Bros. recently moved the third Annabelle movie up five days to June 28, 2019. This update comes to us from Discussing Film over on Twitter.

