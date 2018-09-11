It looks like The Conjuring 3 is finally going to get underway next year. The franchise has been going very strong ever since James Wan introduced us to this universe with The Conjuring in 2013. Since then, it's blossomed into something of a cinematic universe that has become quite successful. But horror fans are eager to see a third entry in the main series, which should be filming in 2019, with hopes of a 2020 release.

This info comes from Peter Safran. He's served as a producer of the franchise, including The Nun, which blew the doors off the box office last weekend for a series-best $53 million opening, despite mixed reviews. During a recent interview to help promote The Nun, Safran provided a brief update on the status of The Conjuring 3. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's actually coming along great. David Leslie Johnson is working on the screenplay, and I feel pretty confident they will have that one up and running next year."

That would seem to make a great deal of sense. Currently, Gary Dauberman, who wrote several entries in The Conjuring universe, including The Nun, is gearing up to make his directorial debut with Annabelle 3. That's set to begin filming shortly and will hit theaters in 2019. Assuming they want to stick to releasing a movie a year within the franchise, which has been the case, that would pave the way for The Conjuring 3 to shoot next year and hit theaters in 2020. Though, there are a few key questions that still need answering when it comes to the Warren's next horrific adventure.

James Wan directed both of the first main Conjuring movies to great success, both critically and financially. He's since gone on to produce the other entries and has sort of mentored the other filmmakers that have been brought on board. Wan has also moved on to direct major blockbusters, like the upcoming Aquaman. So, will he make time to actually come back for The Conjuring 3? One would assume the studio would do just about anything they could to make that happen, but he's certainly going to have other offers on the table. Wan previously cast doubt on returning, based on his Aquaman schedule, but that movie hits theaters in December and if cameras won't be rolling until next year sometime, that could change things.

As for the story? That's the biggest question mark. The Warrens have a lot of case files to pull from, that much is certain. But how will they manage to change things up heading into the third entry? There was some talk of doing a werewolf story early on, which would be quite a bit different than what we've seen previously. And who wouldn't want to see James Wan do a werewolf movie? We'll have to wait and see what writer David Leslie Johnson manages to cook up. For now, The Conjuring 3 doesn't have a release date. This news was originated over at CinemaBlend.