A few weeks back we passed along the excellent news that producer James Wan (Saw, Insidious) and director Michael Chaves's The Conjuring 3 starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will begin shooting in Atlanta this summer. And that news makes more than a bit of sense today as we have just learned that the upcoming and much-anticipated third entry in The Conjuring main flagship series will be possessing a theater near you on September 11, 2020. Yeah, September 11th. Kind of seems like a bad omen to me, but what do I know.

Anyhow, The Conjuring 3 will not only be the third entry in the The Conjuring series (duh), but it will also be the eighth entry in The Conjuring Universe as a whole. And for those who might need a refresher course, The Conjuring Universe currently includes James Wan's The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 with Wilson and Farmiga, and John R Leonetti's Annabelle with Annabelle Wallis and Alfre Woodard. Also tossed in there are David F. Sandberg's Annabelle: Creation with Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto, and Corin Hardy's The Nun with Demián Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. Not to mentioned writer-director, Gary Dauberman's upcoming Annabelle Comes Home with Mckenna Grace and Madison Iseman. Plus, let's not forget that a recent update spoiled that Michael Chaves's The Curse of La Llorona starring Linda Cardellini and Patricia Velásquez is also set within the infamous horror universe. Evidently, Annabelle supposedly pops her terrifying little head up at some point in that film, or so I've heard.

I'm really looking forward to this new The Conjuring movie. Not only to see Wilson and Farmiga back in the saddle as Ed and Lorraine Warren, after all, they will also be appearing in Annabell Comes Home as the paranormal investigators with the most. But one of the other main reasons I'm looking forward to this new entry in The Conjuring Universe is because the script is all set to be penned by a man by the name of David Leslie Johnson.

For those who might not know, Leslie Johnson is a writer that has been producing quality fright flicks for years now. My favorite film of his has got to be without a doubt Orphan starring Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, and Isabelle Fuhrman. But the man has also been behind the typewriter for movies such as The Conjuring 2 and James Wan's recent mega-blockbuster Aquaman starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. David Leslie Johnson is also set to pen the planned follow-up to Aquaman currently going by the rather simple title of Aquaman 2. That said, David Leslie Johnson has had his fair share of stinkers in his time as well including Catherine Hardwicke's Red Riding Hood starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, and Jonathan Liebesman's Wrath of the Titans starring Sam Worthington and Rosamund Pike. But who's counting, right?

All of these updates out of the way, The Conjuring Universe superfans should mark their calendars are this is now the new release schedule. The Curse of La Llorona is scheduled for release via Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema on April 19, 2019, followed by Gary Dauberman's Annabelle Comes Home on June 28, 2019, and now Michael Chaves's The Conjuring 3 on September 11, 2020. This update comes to us via Exhibitor Relations over on Twitter.

The Conjuring 3 drops Sept. 11, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Pyyc8fNHKx — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 3, 2019