The first trailer for The Conjuring 3, officially titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has just been released. While there have been many successful spinoffs like Annabelle and The Nun, fans have been particularly excited for the release of the third Conjuring movie. Featuring the returns of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, you can check out the first trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It below.

David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2, Aquaman) wrote the screenplay. After directing the first two installments, James Wan has passed over the reins to Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) to helm The Conjuring 3. Wan is still on board as a producer alongside Peter Safran. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey executive produced.

Along with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson back as the Warrens, the sequel also stars Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, whose 1981 murder trial influenced the plot of the movie. Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, and Paul Wilson also star.

A logline for the movie reads: "The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

"In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie," Chaves told IGN in a recent interview. "I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, 'This is the darkest Conjuring movie.' It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."

Pointing to Se7en as inspiration, Chaves added: "One of the things that [series creator] James [Wan] and I connected on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is Se7en. We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like, 'It's Se7en, but in The Conjuring universe. And he knew that was like catnip for me."

This will mark the eighth movie overall so far in the Conjuring Universe, following two previous Conjuring movies, three Annabelle movies, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona. A sequel to The Nun is also in the works, as is the standalone movie The Crooked Man, featuring the character of the same name that first appeared in The Conjuring 2. One of the highest-grossing movie franchises in history, the Conjuring Universe has garnered nearly $2 billion in total box office sales.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled to be released in theaters with a month-long simultaneous release on HBO Max on June 4, 2021. The new trailer comes to us from Warner Bros. Pictures.