Brace yourselves horror fans, because The Conjuring 3 is going to be massive. A great many studios have tried to emulate what Marvel has done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but few have succeeded. Warner Bros., surprisingly not as much with the DC universe up until more recently, has one of few cinematic universes in Hollywood that's actually working with the Conjuring universe movies. Now, Vera Farmiga has teased that the next main entry in the franchise is going to be big.

While certain entries in this series like The Nun haven't hit with critics, they've all done very well at the box office. Next up is Annabelle Comes Home this summer, which sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for the first time in a spin-off outside of the main series. But they're both getting ready for The Conjuring 3 and, as Farmiga explains it, their work in the spin-off was like prep work to get them ready for what's coming. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy. It will be big. So for me, visiting these characters [in Annabelle Comes Home], it's like practicing your scales and doing a few arpeggios before having to dive deep into the next one. Because the next one is massive."

At this point, not much has been revealed about the next main entry. But producer James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, has said the story will center on a man who was on trial for committing a murder which, to the best of his knowledge, is the first time in American history that a defendant used possessions as reasoning for his crime. It's based on actual case files from the Warrens, as have the other main entries in the series. Vera Farmiga also talked a bit about her love for the character of Lorraine Warren and why she feels the relationship between her character and Ed Warren is worth exploring in modern society.

"I do love playing this character, I really do. I do. This is a woman who is living her potential. To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting their unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It's something special for me."

The Curse of La Llorona was revealed to be a Conjuring universe movie during its premiere at SXSW and that's coming our way later this month. After that, we've got Annabelle Comes Home on June 28, which comes from screenwriter Gary Dauberman, who makes his directorial debut. Michael Chaves, who directed The Curse of La Llorona, is in the director's chair for The Conjuring 3, which is set to begin filming soon and will hit theaters on September 11, 2020. This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.