Four new clips tease the horrors to come in director Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The first footage gives off some of the strong Exorcist vibes previously seen in other marketing material, while also being reminiscent of the more recent The Exorcism of Emily Rose, combining all the religiously fueled yelling and back-breaking contortionism you would expect.

The next clip introduces us to Ruairi O'Connor's Arne Cheyenne Johnson as he strolls down the side of the road not looking himself...and completely covered in blood.

The next piece of footage teases the movie's new approach to the mythos of The Conjuring, with the Warrens defending their beliefs in a court of law, where they are pushing for the acceptance of the Devil.

Finally, the last clip finds Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren utilizing her powers as a medium to relive and thus solve a murder.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will do away with the usual haunted house set up, and instead explore one of the most famous cases from the files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the murder trial of Arne Johnson, played by Ruairi O'Connor. In 1981, Johnson killed his landlord and became the first person in American history to claim demonic possession as his defence.

James Wan has passed the baton on to The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves, who recently called his installment in the horror franchise as the darkest one yet. "In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie," the filmmaker said. "I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, 'This is the darkest Conjuring movie.' It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."

Chaves has now even doubled down on this bold claim, stating that, while such words as "darkest movie yet" are often thrown around for horror sequels, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will really live up to this description, and even had the director thinking about his own faith. "Yeah, it's a really good question. I totally wrestled with that. I think that up to this point, just being a fan of it, the question of whether I believed in it wasn't really brought to the forefront," he said. "When I got the script, and I started reading about the case - this is a very different case than the other Conjuring movies. There's always the marketing spin of, "This is going to be the darkest Conjuring movie yet," but in a lot of ways, this really is the darkest Conjuring movie yet."

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, both of whom will be reprising their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled for release in the United States on June 4, 2021. The sequel will also have a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service starting on that date.