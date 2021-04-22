After The Conjuring 3: The Devil made Me Do It trailer dropped, several new images from the upcoming horror sequel are now here to further tease a return to the dark and gloomy world of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie sees The Conjuring director and horror movie maestro James Wan pass the baton to The Curse of La Llorona filmmaker Michael Chaves.

While one of the images gives off a very Exorcist vibe, director Michael Chaves has now described the project as being much more like David Fincher's serial killer classic, Se7en. "One of the things that [series creator] James [Wan] and I connected on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is Se7en," says the director. "We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like, 'It's Se7en, but in the Conjuring universe.' And he knew that was like catnip for me."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will once again reveal a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that will shock even our experienced, intrepid real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

As these newly released images demonstrate, Ed and Lorraine Warren, played once again by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, will once again find themselves in deeply unsettling, often terrifying situations, as they try to stay alive and put a stop to this mysterious evil force. Unlike the usual Conjuringset up however, the third movie in the franchise is moving away from the haunted house idea and will instead explore one of the Warrens' most famous cases, the murder trial of Arne Johnson, played by Ruairi O'Connor. In 1981, Johnson killed his landlord and became the first person in American history to claim demonic possession as his defense. Breaking tradition is not something that Chaves approached lightly but is very happy with the results of this new direction.

"This is really taking the Warrens into uncharted places," Chaves explained. "Being a fan of the franchise, I was honestly really nervous at first breaking with convention, breaking with a lot of things that are tradition, but I think that what we've done is really woven the language and the things that you do want from a Conjuring film - the scares, the Warrens, their relationship - and [pushed them] to the limits in this really fresh and exciting new direction."

Directed by Michael Chaves with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and from a story by Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on June 4, 2021 and promises to be the "darkest" and "biggest" Conjuring movie yet. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.