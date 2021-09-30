Released in 2013, The Conjuring quickly became known as one of the best and most popular horror movies of the 2010s. Multiple sequels and spinoffs turned the IP into one one the highest grossing horror franchises of all time. The original featured a family that claimed to have experienced many supernatural things occur at their home. The house that inspired the main setting for the film is now back on the market. The title, is of course, based on the real life case investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren.

For now, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen are the owners of the property that built the The Conjuring franchise. The farmhouse has quite a history, being constructed in 1736. After the couple hosted multiple special events for horror fans, they decided to allow for new owners to buy the residence. Whoever takes up the house will have the opportunity to host gatherings that can prove to be popular with fans of the beloved series.

The house is in 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Consumers can see the iconic home on Realtor.com, where the couple's asking price is $1.2 million. While that may seem like a large price, it makes sense given the history and movie that the home is well known for.

A listing for the property reads, "Every so often an opportunity presents itself to possess an extraordinary piece of cultural history. The true story of The Conjuring started in this very house, in Harrisville, RI. The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse. Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800's lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States. The chilling stories from this house have inspired dozens of books and movies. Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home - most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England, and in the 1970's were hired to rid the home of its evil. The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies (the third just recently released) actually transpired. The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business."

In 2019, the Heinzens purchased the home for $439,000. Since that time, they have claimed they have "experienced many paranormal things" since moving in. Apparently, the family that inspired the movie are not the only ones who have noticed something off with the residence.

While speaking to Fun 107, Jennifer Heinzen describes, "Owning the Conjuring House the last two years has been a life-changing event for us. We have done and accomplished way more than we expected, in a good way. Things here are not always rays of sunshine; I always say it's an emotional roller coaster with its ups and downs. We have met some great people along the way."

Currently, you can go on a 3-D virtual tour of the 3,109 sqft. house, which consists of 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, and sits on an 8.5 acre lot. If you're within the area, you have the option to book in person property tours. You can see the property at Realtor.com. This news was pointed to us by our BFFs over at Bloody Disgusting.