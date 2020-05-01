Horror buffs and paranormal enthusiasts may have found something good to do next week. The folks at The Dark Zone Network have set up a live stream from The Conjuring house. Not the set constructed for the movies or anything like that, but the real house in Rhode Island that inspired the 2013 horror hit. For a full week, the world will be able to see what it's like living in this location from the annals of real-life horror history.

Starting on May 8, the network will begin a free preview of its 24-hour live stream, which officially kicks off on May 9 and will run for a full week. Those who tune in will get to see what it's like for the actual family who lives there to be cooped up in an alleged haunted house during the quarantine. The network released a description of the event, which reads as follows.

"You will get an immersive and interactive look inside the real conjuring house. When paranormal activity happens, you'll see it live. From seances to conjurings, there is a full week's schedule of planned activities, investigations and tests to perform, plus a full roster of paranormal celebrities who will be joining the livestream, virtually visiting with the family."

The roster of guests includes Andrea Perron, an author who took part in the original Conjuring haunting, Dave Schrader from Darkness Radio, Kristen Luman of Ghost Hunters, Susan Slaughter from Paranormal Caught on Camera, Ghost Mine's Patrick Doyle and Colin Browen from The Paranormal Files. Other guests include Bridget Marquardt of The Ghost Magnet, Aiden Sinclair from Illusions of the Passed, Rick Macallum of The Hollywood Ghost Hunters, Jay and Marie Yates from Haunted Case Files, Sam Baltrusis, author of Ghost Writers and Jay Verburg from Ghost Mine. The network promises others will join throughout the week as well.

The full week of costs $19.99. There is also an option to view a 24-hour session for $4.99. A portion of the proceeds will be going to charity. The website currently says that a presale discount will be available soon, but it isn't clear when exactly that will be. A brief trailer has been released that tees up the events for the live stream. It gives us a look at the family who chooses to live in what is considered to be a paranormal hotspot. The footage includes some alleged paranormal activity as well.

The Conjuring movie franchise is one of the most successful horror franchises in history, with its sequels and spin-offs grossing $1.9 billion at the global box office. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently slated to arrive in theaters this December and will tackle a different case from the Warrens' files. That all started with the events that took place at this house in 1971. Those who are interested in shelling out for the live stream can head on over to The Dark Zone.