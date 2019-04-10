One of the biggest franchises to hit horror since Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street has been James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. And today we have word via franchise producer Peter Safran that he doesn't think Wan will ever return behind the camera to direct another film set within the cinematic horror series. Specifically, Safran says this about James Wan.

"I don't think he will [direct another Conjuring movie]. That's just me. My instinct is that he won't. I think he left everything out on the field with The Conjuring 2. Just being by his side as he made that movie, I feel that he put everything that he'd learned up to that point into that film, from character development to scares to crafting sequences, just everything. I love the movie, and I think that he felt like he did it, he really showed people exactly what he wanted to show them. The skills of a filmmaker telling a great story."

He continued to say this.

"I would be surprised if he ended up doing another one, but you never know. Guys like James, for him scares, it's in their blood. They need an outlet for it at some point, so maybe he is getting it as a producer. There is something very compelling about sitting there just wanting to scare the shit out of people."

James Wan is, of course, the godfather of The Conjuring Universe in that he directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. But that said, the franchise does seem to be in good hands as the powers that be behind the scenes have done mostly a bang-up job finding other directors to helm some of the other entries. I'm talking about such talents as Lights Out and Shazam! director David F. Sanberg who helmed the stellar Annabelle sequel Annabelle: Creation or Corin Hardy who took the reins of the recent smash hit fright flick The Nun starring Demián Bichir and Taissa Farmiga.

And it's not like James Wan will be left creatively high and dry if he decides to sidestep The Conjuring Universe films from here on out. After all, Wan's work outside The Conjuring Universe includes films such as the recent smash hit Aquaman starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, Death Sentence with Kevin Bacon and Garrett Hedlund, and the seventh entry in the Fast and the Furious series Furious 7 starring Vin Diesel, Dwyane Johnson, and the late Paul Walker.

Up next in the Conjuring Universe will be The Conjuring 3 director Michael Chaves's The Curse of La Llorona with Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velásquez, and of course writer-director Gary Dauberman's third entry in the Annabelle series Annabelle Comes Home. This third Annabelle movie will see the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren along with franchise newcomers Mckenna Grace as Judy Warren, Madison Iseman as Mary Ellen, and Katie Sarife as Daniela. New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster Productions, The Safran Company, and Warner Bros Pictures will be bringing Annabelle Comes Home to a theater near you on June 28, 2019, and Michael Chaves's The Curse of La Llorona to the big screen later this month on April 19, 2019. This story comes to us via Cinemablend.