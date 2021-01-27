We have a brand new trailer for The Courier. While many big, flashy movies were delayed in 2020, this is one that managed to slip under the radar a bit despite having a cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game) and Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel). But after being pushed back a couple of times, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are finally gearing up to release the spy/thriller this March. And this new trailer gives us a look at Cumberbatch as an unlikely 60s era spy.

The trailer opens in London circa 1960. We see Benedict Cumberbatch's character Greville Wynne, a crusty salesman who ends up getting an unexpected call from some government spies. Because he is merely a civilian, there is less reason for the KGB to suspect that he is a spy. As such, he is recruited to do exactly that; spy on the Russian government. The stakes are high as tensions between Russia and the rest of the world rise. This unsuspecting salesman winds up having a significant role to play in gathering crucial intelligence. And yes, it is based on a true story. It looks tense, and like a good starring vehicle for Cumberbatch, who will have the chance to show off his skills.

The cast also includes Merab Ninidze (Nowhere In Africa, Jupiter's Moon) and Jessie Buckley (I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Chernobyl). The movie is directed by Dominic Cooke (On Chesil Beach) and written by Tom O'Connor (The Hitman's Bodyguard). The thriller had previously been set for release in August 2020. It originally debuted at the Sundance Film Festival under the title Ironbark. The studio opted to change that up for the release. Back when the August date was announced, Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff expressed a belief that this would be a must-see for movie lovers.

Things have proceeded far more slowly than the studio anticipated, in terms of movie theaters getting back on their feet. But audiences may well be interested in seeing Benedict Cumberbatch getting up to some spy shenanigans. It will just be in March instead of August. Though its box office potential is still likely limited as most movies have not been doing particularly well in recent months.

The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch). He is recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. The U.K.'s MI-6 and an American CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan) bring him in and Wynne forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an attempt to provide critical intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, reprising his role as the Sorcerer Supreme for Marvel once again. Rachel Brosnahan, meanwhile, is filming The Marvelous Ms. Maisel season 4. The Courier hits theaters on March 19 from Roadside Attractions. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.