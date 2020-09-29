Surprise! We got The Craft: Legacy trailer today. We've known for some time that Blumhouse Productions and Sony Pictures were collaborating on a new The Craft movie, but it was largely mysterious, with the many expecting that we were getting a reboot. Instead, we're getting The Craft 2, which is officially titled The Craft: Legacy. It will be here just in time for the Halloween season, with the release date set for the end of October. Fortunately, it will be available to watch from the comfort of home. So those who are interested in taking in the witch-filled sequel will not have to head to a theater to do so.

The Craft: Legacy, which recently revealed its first trailer, will be available to rent or purchase. It is getting a premium VOD release, which has been increasingly common in 2020 as studios have had to find ways to bring in revenue without the help of theaters. It will be available through most major digital retailers. A 48-hour rental will cost $19.99. This puts it right in line with other recent PVOD releases such as Trolls World Tour and Bill & Ted Face the Music.

People will also have the option to buy the movie. It is being offered as a premium digital purchase for $24.99. It is being described as an EST release, which means electronic sell-through. Basically, those who purchase it will be doing so through a digital retailer and will have access to the movie through that retailer, much in the same way a digital copy that comes with a Blu-ray works. Though this is not quite the same as owning a physical copy, it functions as a permanent on-demand purchase that will allow the customer to watch it wherever they choose, so long as that platform exists. It is very much like purchasing an audiobook on Audible.

The studio also says that an international theatrical release is expected. It has not been announced which territories will get The Craft 2 in theaters. Details to be solidified in the coming weeks. But it seems for most people digital retailers are going to be the best bet. There is no word yet on whether or not Sony will be letting the movie screen at drive-ins.

The Craft: Legacy is written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. It centers on an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. The original was released in 1996. The sequel stars Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale,On the Basis of Sex), Gideon Adlon (The Society, Blockers), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades, Greenleaf), Zoey Luna (Pose, Boundless) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella, High Strung). Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Gone Baby Gone) and David Duchovny (The X-Files, Californication) round out the ensemble.

Jason Blum, Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher are producing. Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original, is executive producing alongside Lucas Wiesendanger, Daniel Bekerman, Beatriz Sequeira, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Natalia Anderson and Zoe Lister-Jones. The Craft: Legacy arrives October 28 from Sony Pictures.