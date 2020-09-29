An official trailer and poster have been released for The Craft: Legacy ahead of its release on PVOD and EST next month. Rather than waiting until next year for a theatrical release like so many other movies originally planned for a 2020 premiere, Sony will instead make the sequel available on demand everywhere on Oct. 28, just in time for Halloween. The trailer gives us an interesting look at the new movie, which does feel like a modern take on the popular horror story. You can watch it below.

Produced by Blumhouse, The Craft: Legacy is written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. The sequel stars Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex), Gideon Adlon (The Society, Blockers, The Mustang), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades, Greenleaf), Zoey Luna (Pose, Boundless), Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella), with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

The Craft: Legacy is described as a continuation of the original movie, and the sequel will have a fairly similar story. The new movie will see "an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers." Also revealed in the trailer is a storyline connection to the original movie, with one character discovering a photo of one of the original witches. This proves that the new movie will in fact be a sequel to the first Craft as opposed to a complete remake.

Released in 1996, The Craft was directed by Andrew Fleming using a screenplay co-written by Fleming and Peter Filardi. The cult classic followed Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True as a group of four teenage high school girls whose lives completely change once they begin dabbling in witchcraft. A Halloween holiday favorite, the movie has maintained a very large following in the years since its premiere. While the new movie acknowledges the events of The Craft, there's no indication that Balk or any other stars of the original will be reprising their roles for the sequel.

"I'm thrilled to be able to share The Craft: Legacy with audiences all over the world this Halloween," Lister-Jones said in a statement. "It's been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can't wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven."

"Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing The Craft franchise, and October is the perfect season for it. We're thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S.," producer Jason Blum added.

Meanwhile, Blumhouse has pushed back the release of Halloween Kills to October 2020, but at least horror fans will still have a new sequel to watch for this year's Halloween holiday. The Craft: Legacy will be available widely on PVOD with leading digital retailers on Oct. 28. It will come with a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental period, or $24.99 for a premium digital purchase. Details concerning an international theatrical release are forthcoming. The new trailer for The Craft: Legacy comes to us from Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube.