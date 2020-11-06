Sequels to cult hit films are a tricky thing to manage, especially if the sequel intends to tell the story of a host of new characters. In such cases, an appearance by the original cast member can make fans feel the sequel has the blessings of the original movie. Recently, fans were delighted to see Fairuza Balk make a cameo at the end of The Craft: Legacy, reprising her iconic lead role of Nancy Downs from 1996's The Craft. In an interview with EW, Balk explained why she agreed to appear in the sequel. (Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD!)

"I was approached at a show by [producer] Jason Blum. He came up to me and introduced himself, and said, "We'd really like to do something with The Craft. Are you interested in being involved?" I was like, "Eh, I don't know." I didn't know what to say because I didn't know him, and I've had so many people say, "I wish I wish I wish." Then I got a call from my manager that [director] Zoe [Lister-Jones] wanted to meet me. So we met at a restaurant, and we got along really well, and her idea was that she wanted to do a take on the same kind of idea but for a modern generation and one that reinforces women supporting women as opposed to women fighting women. And that I was the mother of the central character."

At the end of The Craft: Legacy, it is revealed to the audience that Nancy is the birth mother of the reboot's main character Lily, which effectively makes the sequel a tale of generational witchcraft. According to Fairuza Balk, it was the theme of sisterhood in the movie as described to her by Lister-Jones that convinced her to return to the role of Nancy.

"[Lister-Jones] was still working out where it was all going to go. It went through a lot of different incarnations. But the reason that I got involved was because her motivation was a really positive one. There are so many movies that are reinforcing women fighting women and the bitchiness. We've had so much of that; we know that already. The whole movement that's happening nowadays in regards to women and taking back their power and setting definite lines as to what's acceptable and what's not and insisting on those changes being implemented in the world is really long overdue, and it's happening finally! More and more women are stepping up and owning their power, and that is a positive thing, and that was why I wanted to work with her."

Much like its predecessor, The Craft: Legacy tells the story of a coven of teenage witches that are joined by a newcomer who is unconscious of her true power. Things quickly go sideways as the witches discover the cost of submitting to the lure of supernatural power. Featuring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan, and David Duchovny, The Craft: Legacy is available on VOD. This revelation comes from Entertainment Weekly.