Funko has revealed that they are immortalizing characters from The Craft in the form of Pop! figures. The company made the reveal at the London Toy Fair, showcasing the lineup toys from the classic fantasy flick that will be hitting shelves in the near future. Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Sarah (Robin Tunney), Bonnie (Neve Campbell) and Rochelle (Rachel True) will all be getting Pop! figures.

The toy company revealed an initial look at the toys and they look very faithful to what fans will remember from the movie, only in Funko form. The figures are decked out in their uniforms, with a little bit of distinguishing flare for each one. There is no word on when, specifically, the toys will hit shelves. Funko, for the time being, says that they will be "coming soon" and are set to arrive sometime in 2020.

This is just one of many reveals that Funko made at the London Toy Fair. Some of the other figures that the company showcased include a line up Pop! figures from the 90s TV show Dinosaurs, as well as a bunch of Batman villains who will be getting the Funko Pop! treatment, including the villains from Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, amongst many others. We also got a look at new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Funko Pops.

The Craft was originally released in 1996. The movie centers on Sarah (Robin Tunney) who, after transferring to a Los Angeles high school, finds that her telekinetic gift is quite appealing to a group of three wannabe witches. The trio happens to be seeking a fourth member for their rituals. Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Nancy (Fairuza Balk), much like Sarah, come from troubled backgrounds. When combined with their developing powers, this makes for a dangerous combination with serious consequences. A minor spell causes a fellow student to lose her hair and the girls grow mad with power.

Andrew Fleming directed the original, which was a modest success at the box office at the time, grossing $55 million. In the years since its release, it's become something of a cherished 90s classic. Currently, Blumhouse Productions is working on a remake of The Craft, with Zoe Lister-Jones directing. The cast for the remake includes Michelle Mongahan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine and Julian Grey.

Funko was founded in 1998 and, following its humble beginnings, the company exploded in popularity following its major transition in 2005. Since then, they've focused on licensing toys from all walks of pop culture from the highly recognizable to the deeply obscure. Warner Bros. is currently developing an animated feature based on the toys with Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove, Chicken Little). The Craft Pop! figures are not yet available for pre-order, but those who are interested can head to Funko's website and add them to a wishlist. Be sure to check out the figures from the official Funko Twitter account for yourself.