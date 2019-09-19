The Craft Remake has found its coven. It was believed for years that a proper sequel was on the way, but those plans have been dashed. Zoe Lister-Jones is behind the camera this time around and she has tapped Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna to star in the remake. The original movie came out in 1996 and starred Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. It has since become a cult classic, finding a new audience every few years.

Blumhouse is behind The Craft remake and is looking forward to a smaller budget to maximize earnings at the box office. Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale) was revealed to be in talks with the studio earlier this summer, while it was just announced that Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Love Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose) have joined the remake's cast. In addition to directing the remake, Zoe Lister-Jones also wrote the screenplay and will serve as an executive producer with Andrew Fleming, the director and co-writer of the original movie.

The story of The Craft remake reportedly puts the focus on Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They go on to unleash a power that is at first beneficial in their lives, but it slowly starts to take over in a very negative way. Hannah is the one who learns about her great power and how much it impacts the group of girls. Other details about the story are being kept under wraps for the time being.

As for the original cast of The Craft and their thoughts about the remake, Rachel Tunney is all for it, as long as they do something new. Navigating the world of reboots and remakes can be tough, especially with such well-known source material. With that being said, Blumhouse should be able to put an original spin on the remake. Tunney had this to say about it.

"I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something (new) and do it quite well. They just can't pick it up where it left off and it's all of our kids or something. Generations of people have watched it. It's the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it's good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I'm so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It's an honor."

Gideon Adlon currently stars in Netflix's teen drama series, The Society, while Lovie Simone is one of the stars on the drama series Greenleaf. Zoey Luna is a transgender actress and activist and starred in 15: A Quinceanera Story: Zoey, which aired on HBO. It is unclear when The Craft remake will go into production, but one can imagine it will be soon. Deadline was the first to report the casting news.