Blumhouse has cast X-Files star David Duchovny in their upcoming The Craft Remake. Zoe Lister-Jones is on board as the writer, director, and executive producer of the remake. Duchovny joins previously announced cast members, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Nicholas Galitzine. The original movie came out in 1996 and helped to influence a ton of movies and TV shows, so it seems only fitting that a remake would arrive now, 23 years after the original movie became a cult horror classic.

At this time, it's unclear who David Duchovny will be playing in The Craft remake. The two-time Golden Globe winning X-Files and Californication actor has also tried his hand at directing over the years, directing episodes of the aforementioned shows along with Aquarius and Bones. Duchovny made his directorial debut with 2004's House of D, which he wrote and starred in, along with Robin Williams, Tea Leoni, Anton Yelchin, and Frank Langella. Duchovny is even a published author, so there's not much he can't do.

It was announced in September that Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna were taking on the main four roles that Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True portrayed in the original 1996 version of The Craft. While many fans of the original were not happy to hear about the remake, it seems that some have started to come around to the idea of showing the story to a new generation, while hopefully bringing some attention to the 1996 version that started it all. With Blumhouse on board, it seems it is in good hands.

Even original star Robin Tunney is excited for The Craft remake, as long as they do something original with it. Tunney wants them to get away from the four main characters and have the remake be something unique that adds to the legacy. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but one can hope. As of now, The Craft remake story puts the focus on Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They then go on to unleash a power that is at first beneficial in their lives, but it slowly starts to take over in a very negative way.

With casting underway, it seems like The Craft remake will be heading into production soon, which means a 2020 release date is likely. Jason Blum is producing The Craft remake for Blumhouse along with Academy Award winning producer Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment. Wick was also a producer on the original movie. Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original movie, is on board as an executive producer alongside Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment. Natalia Anderson, Daniel Bekerman, and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, and Bea Sequeira or executive producing for Blumhouse. Deadline was the first to announce the David Duchovny casting news.