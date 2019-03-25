90s cult horror movie The Craft is reportedly getting the reboot treatment from Blumhouse. The original movie came out in 1996 and starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True as a group of outcast teenage girls in Los Angeles who end up exploring the world of witchcraft. Things start off in a positive manner, but everything goes downhill pretty fast. The movie was an instant hit, grossing $55 million at the box office from an initial budget of $15 million.

The Craft redo is reportedly going to start shooting this July with producers Jason Blum, Doug Wick, and Lucy Fisher. Wick and Fisher previously worked together on the Divergent franchise. The reboot is expected to be written by Daniel Casey (Fast and Furious 9) and Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid). Lister-Jones is also on board to helm the project. It should be noted that this information has yet to officially confirmed by Blumhouse, but it looks like things are starting to get off the ground. With that being said, casting should either be currently happening or in the coming weeks.

The Craft is being described as a remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. The brief official synopsis reads: "When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie and quickly becomes the fourth member of their clique." The synopsis concludes by saying, "Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet." In other words, it's pretty much going to be the same movie with new actresses and new names thrown into the mix to change things up for 2019.

In May 2016, Sony announced that The Craft sequel was in development with Leigh Janiak on board as writer and director. The initial announcement was met with a negative reaction by fans of the original and there has not been any news about the sequel. Since the sequel was met with such criticism, it will be very interesting to see how a reboot is taken by those same fans who were not interested in a sequel. Reboots are a tricky situation, but they are not going away any time soon, no matter how many fans disagree.

The Craft original cast members Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True all reunited for the first time since 1996 earlier this month. True was originally not a part of the appearances for reasons that she claimed were racially motivated. The actress made her thoughts on a reunion without her abundantly clear and had her fans rally behind her, which scored her a spot for the reunion. Now that a reboot is reportedly in the works, Blumhouse is going to have to find a pretty great cast to live up to the original. The Craft reboot news was first reported by Production Weekly and more news is expected to drop soon.

WoW, what a beautiful weekend, thank you to all who shared their photos with Neve and our adorable little witches❤ it was really cool, how many smiles, it is so beautiful to see how much joy Neve, Rachel, Fairuza and Robin brought people.👏Best weekend❤👏👏 pic.twitter.com/e1eTG2rOxf — Neve Campbell Web (@Nevecampbell10) March 11, 2019