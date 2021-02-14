The Croods: A New Age won the holiday box office this weekend after bringing in an estimated $2.6 million. The animated family movie has been in theaters for 12 weeks, which makes its return to the number one spot pretty remarkable, especially in today's landscape. In addition to being in theaters for so long, The Croods: A New Ageis also on VOD at the moment, which shows just how bad some people want to return to movie theaters for the full experience.

North American movie theaters are still, for the most part, shut down. Under 40% of major theater chains are currently open, which will hopefully change over the course of this year. In addition to the public health crisis, moviegoers had to battle the snow this weekend, as cold fronts moved in all over the country, bringing snow to Seattle and Portland. Even with a few hurdles, people are still willing to go to the movies.

Oscar contender Judas and the Black Messiah debuted at number two this weekend after bringing in $2.4 million. The movie is directed and produced by Shaka King, from a screenplay written by King and Will Berson. It is based in Chicago, and details the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, at the hands of William "Bill" O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), an FBI informant. The Little Things also technically took the second position too, since it also brought in $2.4 million in its third weekend in theaters.

Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 took the fourth position at the box office this weekend after taking in $1.3 million. The sequel is no longer able to be streamed on HBO Max, so fans have to visit a movie theater to see it now. The Marksman came in at number six, with $1.1 million. The Liam Neeson-starring movie has brought in just over $13 million domestically. Robin Wright's Land debuted at number six this weekend with $940K. The movie finds Wright making her feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. It stars Wright, Demián Bichir, and Kim Dickens.

Monster Hunter fell to number seven this weekend after earning $650K. To date, the movie has made nearly $27 million globally since opening in theaters nine weeks ago. Tom Hanks' New of the World, which is also available to stream, came in at number eight with $385K. The ninth position goes to Promising Young Woman, which is getting some Oscar buzz. The movie earned $182K this weekend. Finally, The War with Grandpa stays in the top ten for another weekend at number ten, with $180K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Deadline.