Where's Rose? There she is! Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran has officially signed on to voice a new character in the DreamWorks sequel The Croods 2, which has long been in development. She will be joined by other new voice cast members that include Game of Thrones legend Peter Dinklage and comedian Leslie Mann.

Kelly Marie Tran is best known as Rose Tico in the Star Wars universe, making her introduction in 2017's The Last Jedi. The character has been polarizing, and some of the hate aimed at Rose Tico caused the actress to bail on all social media platforms. The actress will be back this December, playing Rose once again in The Rise of Skywalker.

There has been some outcry from fans about the lack of Rose Tico in recent promotional material, especially when it comes to the merchandise. Kelly Marie Tran herself has confirmed that, despite a lack of Rose Tico action figures on the toy shelf at Target, the character does has a pretty substantial role and is now an integral part of the Resistance.

Rose Tico won't likely show up after the events in The Rise of Skywalker, as it is being sold as an end to the 9 movie Skywalker saga. It doesn't look like Tran has to worry about getting work. DreamWorks was quick to scoop her up for The Croods 2, a sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods

The first movie was nominate for a Best Animated Feature Oscar, though it didn't win. This new movie will pick back up with the caveman family of the title. This time, The Croods will be facing the biggest threat of their entire existence. Having left the cave behind, they are now faced with a new family of rock dwellers. A caveman family known as The Bettermans.

Kelly Marie Tran will play only child Dawn Betterman. She has strict, overprotective parents that will be played by Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage. The cave girl has never been allowed to roam beyond her protective walls. Sheltered and awkward, Dawn is excited to meet fellow teenagers for the first time.

Emma Stone will be returning as Eep, who helps Dawn along the way on her journey of self discovery. Eep lets Dawn embrace her wild side. And the girl is able to find her own voice, while discovering the courage to move beyond the cage of her parents.

Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke are all set return in this animated comedy, which was announced way back in 2013, when the original hit theaters. This has been a sequel several years in the making, but it looks like DreamWorks Animation has found the perfect way to move forward with a different story and new characters.

Joel Crawford will direct The Croods 2, with Mark Swift producing. Crawford had this to say about Kelly Marie Tran's casting

"From the moment Kelly stepped behind the mic, we knew we had found our Dawn Betterman. She brings the perfect mix of quirkiness and heart to the role and is a perfect addition to our incredible cast."

The Croods 2 will arrive just in time for Christmas next year, hitting theaters on Dec. 23, 2020. This story comes from The Hollywood Reporter.