DreamWorks Animation presents The Croods: A New Age, a colorful story, brimming with heart and hilarious moments, that is guaranteed repeat viewing for the whole family. Join Grug, Eep, Guy and the rest of the Croods as they face off against the more-evolved Bettermans, releasing on Digital February 9, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™ and DVD February 23, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Keep the adventure going with The Croods: A New Age and go beyond the film with two exclusive animated shorts, a gag reel, deleted scenes and activities the whole family can enjoy together, this fun and entertaining adventure is the must-own family movie of the new year.
In celebration of the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release, we've got a look at one of the special features from the disc. Ryan Reynolds, Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran take us through their experience making the fun-loving movie.
Join the animated family comedy adventure of the year that is brought to life with a star-studded cast, including Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, Deadpool), Emma Stone (La La Land, The Amazing Spider-Man), Nicolas Cage (Face/Off), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII) and Leslie Mann (Blocked, Knocked Up). The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford (Trolls Holiday) and produced by Mark Swift (Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Captain Underpants, Penguins of Madagascar).
The first prehistoric family is ready for another rocking adventure! The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even young love, but now they must face their biggest challenge yet: another family! In search of a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family (emphasis on the "better"). As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families escalate into a full-blown feud, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together...or they'll all go extinct!
- The Croods: A New Age Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital:
- DEAR DIARY: WORLD'S FIRST PRANKS - In this exclusive original short film, Eep reveals how a comical accident led her and Dawn to discover the joys of tricking their families and set about performing "the world's first pranks"
- FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: little red bronana bread - In another exclusive original short, join the Croods as they settle down for a very prehistoric family movie night experience. With shadowy figures around every corner, Eep must keep Gran and her delicious Bronana Bread safe from punch monkeys.
- GAG REEL
- TO: GERARD - In this original DreamWorks animated short, an elderly man brightens the day of a little girl through magic.
- Deleted Scenes
- THE CROODS FAMILY ALBUM - Meet the actors who portray the Croods and their new cast members, the Bettermans. What makes them tick, how do they resemble their characters and what lessons have they learned from making the film.
- THE EVOLUTION OF... - In this fun making of, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of The Croods: A New Age about the evolution of the Croods franchise.
- HOW TO DRAW: CAVEMAN STYLE - Join one of DreamWorks talented illustrators inside the cave as they demonstrate how to draw our favorite characters.
- FAMILYLEAF ALBUM - Inspired by the prehistoric family album given to guy by the Betterman's, we create a fun video showing you how to make your own using real leaves or green construction paper for pages and string (or even dental floss!) to hold it all together.
- STONE AGE SNACK ATTACK - A three-part featurette highlighting fun, easy to make recipes that kids and parents can make together.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY with director Joel Crawford, producer Mark Swift, head of story Januel Mercado and editor Jim Ryan