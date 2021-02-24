DreamWorks Animation presents The Croods: A New Age, a colorful story, brimming with heart and hilarious moments, that is guaranteed repeat viewing for the whole family. Join Grug, Eep, Guy and the rest of the Croods as they face off against the more-evolved Bettermans, releasing on Digital February 9, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™ and DVD February 23, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Keep the adventure going with The Croods: A New Age and go beyond the film with two exclusive animated shorts, a gag reel, deleted scenes and activities the whole family can enjoy together, this fun and entertaining adventure is the must-own family movie of the new year.

In celebration of the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release, we've got a look at one of the special features from the disc. Ryan Reynolds, Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran take us through their experience making the fun-loving movie.

Join the animated family comedy adventure of the year that is brought to life with a star-studded cast, including Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, Deadpool), Emma Stone (La La Land, The Amazing Spider-Man), Nicolas Cage (Face/Off), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII) and Leslie Mann (Blocked, Knocked Up). The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford (Trolls Holiday) and produced by Mark Swift (Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Captain Underpants, Penguins of Madagascar).

The first prehistoric family is ready for another rocking adventure! The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even young love, but now they must face their biggest challenge yet: another family! In search of a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family (emphasis on the "better"). As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families escalate into a full-blown feud, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together...or they'll all go extinct!