We have the first trailer for The Croods: A New Age. The animated sequel has been in the works at DreamWorks for some time after the original became a breakout hit in 2013. It may have taken a while but the prehistoric family is coming back for more this Thanksgiving. As we can see from the trailer, the world is going to be getting a whole lot bigger, and a bit more crowded.

The trailer picks up with the Croods who are still a happy family, but having to contend with the threats presented to them by the world. But they then find themselves in what seems like a safe-haven, filled with food and luxury. It turns out there is a good reason for that as another, far more modern family lives there. Despite their differences, they begin to co-exist. But adapting to change proves challenging for members on both sides. Ultimately, these broad differences lead them on a grand, dangerous, action-packed adventure.

Nicolas Cage returns as Grug Crood along with Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as Eep, Ryan Reynolds Guy, Clark Duke as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. Joining the ensemble for the sequel will be Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Dawn. Joel Crawford is taking over directing duties this time around. Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco directed the original. Crawford has worked with DreamWorks in the past on the Trolls and the Kung Fu Panda franchises.

In The Croods: A New Age, the prehistoric family is in need of a new place to live, leading them nto the world searching for a safer place to call home. They come upon a seemingly ideal, walled-in paradise that suits heir needs. It seems as though their problems are solved, except that another family, The Bettermans, already lives there. The Bettermans have an elaborate treehouse, incredible inventions and acres of fresh produce, putting them a couple of steps ahead of the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. But they take the Croods in as the world's first houseguests. Before long, tensions rise between the families. When all seems lost, a new threat emerges that sets them all on an adventure outside the safety of their home that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster was released last week, confirming a theatrical release this year. That puts the movie in an increasingly small camp of major releases that will still opt to give it a go at the box office in 2020. Following the release of Tenet, more and more blockbusters have pushed their release dates, making the year mostly a wash. Perhaps a family-friendly release will fare better. The Croods: A New Age will arrive in theaters on November 25 from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.