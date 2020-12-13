Universal's DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age is number one at this weekend's box office. It marks the third consecutive weekend that the animated family movie has been number one. Croods: A New Age was able to bring in just north of $3 million and has earned $76.4 million globally since premiering 3 weeks ago. December has been quiet for movie theaters, especially since 40% of all North American theaters are closed at the moment. Wonder Woman 1984 could give the box office a shot in the arm on Christmas Day, but it's unclear what could happen after that.

Croods: A New Age will begin streaming on VOD starting December 18th for $20. However, the home entertainment competition will really begin the week after that with Wonder Woman 1984 arriving on HBO Max for no additional fee, along with the Soul release on Disney+, which is also free for current subscribers. With that being said, three new movies will be available to watch from home, which families will likely take advantage of.

Half Brothers took the second spot at the box office this weekend after bringing in $490K. The comedy/drama, which stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, José Zúñiga, Vincent Spano, Pia Watson, and Juan Pablo Espinosa, has earned $1.3 million since debuting on December 4th. Blumhouse's Freaky was able to maintain the third spot after earning $315K. To date, the horror comedy has earned over $14 million globally, fueled from positive reviews from viewers and critics. Meanwhile, The War with Grandpa, took the fourth spot with $266K. The Robert De Niro-starring comedy has earned $24.7 million since premiering 10 weeks ago.

All My Life fell from number four to number five this weekend after earning $215K at movie theaters. The drama, which is based on a true story, has been getting praise from critics. Come Play took the sixth spot with $176K. The horror movie stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, and Winslow Fegley, and it has earned $9.6 million since debuting 6 weeks ago. Classic 1987 movie Die Hard remained in the top ten this weekend at number seven after earning $136K.

Liam Neeson's Honest Thief came in at number eight this weekend after earning $135K. To date, the action thriller has earned $24.4 million globally in the nine weeks that it has been in theaters. Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan's Tenet reentered the top ten at number nine. It was able to earn $125K this weekend, which brings its grand worldwide total to $361.3 million, with $57.8 of that total coming from North American theaters. Let Him Go took the tenth spot after bringing in $121K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's data over at The Numbers.

