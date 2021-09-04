The Croods are back, but this time on the small screen. Our favorite cave dwelling family returns with a brand new series called The Croods: Family Tree. And we have a brand new trailer to watch right here. The Croods: Family Tree from DreamWorks Animation will arrive on Hulu and Peacock starting September 23, and is one of the many new series arriving this fall.

The Croods turned out to be a huge hit for both parents and children. The box office numbers were huge with taking in just over $587 million on a budget of around $135 million. The success spawned a Netflix series called Dawn of the Croods and a movie sequel titled The Croods: A New Age. Even being released during the middle of 2020, it was a huge success, and stayed at the top of the box office charts for the better part of last year throughout the pandemic.

Many fans were hoping for a third film, but the franchise has gone in a different route (for now.) The Croods will return to the television world in just a few weeks. All six episodes of the series will premiere through both Hulu and Peacock, though whether they'll all drop at once or week by week is not known.

We know that the cast will be similar but the voices we have grown to love are changing a little. Nicolas Cage played Crood patriarch Grug, Emma Stone portrayed his daughter Eep, Ryan Reynolds voiced her boyfriend Guy but they have not been signed on to return for this new show It is a huge downside when you are putting together a television show instead of a major film. Although that's not to say the upcoming series is lacking in the talent department.

First and foremost, Kiff Vandenheuvel will take over for Nicolas Cage as Grug, with Amy Landecker taking Catherine Keener's spot as his wife, Ugga. Ally Dixon is the voice of Eep, Artemis Pebdani will play Gran, and AJ Locascio is signed on as Thunk, covering for Emma Stone, the late Cloris Leachman, and Clark Duke, respectively. We also have, Darin Brooks as the the new Guy, Matthew Waterson is voicing Hope Betterman.

That makes Kelly Marie Tran, the actress behind Dawn Betterman, the only big-screen actor coming back to their role for the show. We don't know much about the story itself other then that both families have since moved to a large tree and settled there in a tree house. We know that the challenges bring in an ever changing world, and that will be the focus. As well as how the two families have to come together, to not only live but survive.

The trailer shows a little more about the new living situation as well as what is going on in the world around them. Other than that, you'll have to wait until the show is released for more of an understanding about what is truly happening with The Croods and the Bettermans. With only a few weeks away, we will most likely see a final trailer for the show soon.