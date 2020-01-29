It may finally be time for The Crow remake to get resurrected. For years, Hollywood has been trying to get a reboot of the franchise going, and they got alarmingly close with Aquaman star Jason Momoa and The Nun director Corin Hardy before the plug was unceremoniously pulled just ahead of production, with Sony later removing it entirely from their release calendar. Now, after nearly two years of silence in regards to the project, it looks like the reboot has once again entered development.

According to a new report from Bloody Disgusting, the project is back in development and is being retooled. Few details have been made available at this time, but it's expected that Davis Films, Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow, who had previously had a deal in place to finance and distribute the movie, are still involved. Whether or not Sony Pictures remains involved at all anymore in The Crow reboot remains to be seen. In any event, this little update may provide fans with a sliver of hope that the seemingly cursed project may finally come to fruition.

This project, and this franchise, seems to have a curse on it, dating back to the first movie. Brand Lee played the part of Eric Draven in The Crow and was tragically killed on set during the final days of filming. A prop gun, due to a mistake, fired a bullet that took the life of the young star. We've been hearing news of a possible remake/reboot dating back to 2009, but nothing has materialized. Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy were seemingly days away from shooting in 2018 before they both bailed on the project. It's been dead in the water ever since. Until now that is. It's unclear who may be tapped to star, or who will end up taking over the director's chair with this retooled version. But it is noted in the original story that there will be an all-new writer and director attached to the project.

The Crow is based on James O'Barr's comic of the same name, which was originally released in 1989. The movie centers on musician Eric Draven who, on the night before his wedding, is murdered along with his fiancee by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric is brought back from the dead and takes up the mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger of sorts. Eric begins tracking down the thugs responsible for their deaths and brutally murders them, eventually coming up against the head gangster to complete his violent act of vengeance.

The movie was a modest hit at the box office, grossing $50 million, but it has maintained a loyal cult following over the years. Three sequels, 1996's The Crow: City of Angels, 2000's The Crow: Salvation and 2005's The Crow: Wicked Prayer have been produced. A short-lived TV show, The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, also aired in 1998. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available.