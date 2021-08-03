Filmmaker Corin Hardy is still hoping that he will one day be given the opportunity to resurrect his long-gestating The Crow Remake. Hardy had been working on developing of a new entry in The Crow franchise for years, with Aquaman star Jason Momoa even attached to lead the project. Sadly, things ultimately fell apart and the reboot was shelved, but despite the struggle to get it off the ground, Hardy believes it could still happen someday.

"It's a story that I'm just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don't know whether one day ... I suppose I'm not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we'll see. I do think both James O'Barr's original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there's no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we're in at the moment."

So hopeful is Corin Hardy that is he even holding onto the work he completed during all those years, keeping things a secret just in case his reboot of The Crow is eventually given the greenlight. The filmmaker's passion for the project clearly shines through, and with the director having demonstrated his affinity for gritty action in the series Gangs of London, the studio might be wise to take notice and resurrect Hardy's vision for The Crow.

A gothic superhero comic book series created by James O'Barr, The Crow revolves around a young man named Eric, who is forced to watch his fiancée, Shelly, murdered by a gang of street thugs after their car breaks down. Eric is then shot in the head, later dying in hospital. He is soon resurrected by a crow and seeks vengeance on the murderers, methodically stalking and killing them while dealing with the loss of Shelly.

The Crow was first adapted into live action for the 1994 movie starring Brandon Lee and directed by Alex Proyas. The big screen adaptation follows a similar path to the comic, with Lee playing musician Eric Draven, who is resurrected to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancée. The Crow was released to positive reviews, and has become infamous for the on-set death of Lee, who was fatally wounded during filming.

Since then, The Crow has spawned several sequels including The Crow: City of Angels in 1996, The Crow: Salvation in 2000, and finally The Crow: Wicked Prayer in 2005. Each installment has been of diminishing quality, with none able to even come close to matching the shadowy mood and delightfully gloomy atmosphere of the original.

With superhero movies at their absolute peak, this is the perfect opportunity to bring The Crow back to screens, with the character offering a much darker, more vicious perspective on the lore. Maybe Corin Hardy is right to hope... This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.