The Curse of La Llorona debuted above expectation this weekend to take the number one spot at the box office. From the same team behind The Conjuring franchise, the horror movie was initially tracking to bring in between $15 million and $20 million and ended up earning $26.5 million over the slow Easter weekend. However, the R-rated horror movie wasn't able to scare up bigger numbers, along with the rest of the movies in the top ten, which has led to this year being the worst Easter weekend at the box office in a decade.

DC's Shazam! spent two weeks at number one and has been blowing away initial box office expectations. This weekend, the movie fell to number two, after bringing in $17.3 million. To date, the superhero movie has made over $322 million globally. Fox's drama Breakthrough debuted this weekend and took the number three position after earning an impressive $11.1 million. The movie stars Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammel, and Dennis Haysbert.

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel is still going strong and took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in an additional $9.1 million. The Carol Danvers standalone movie has already crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office and it will be joined by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe project Avengers: Endgame in the top ten next weekend. Little fell over 45% from last week, but was still able to take the fifth spot after earning $8.4 million.

Tim Burton's live-action take on Disney's Dumbo took the number six spot this weekend after taking in $6.8 million. While the movie has not been the box office smash it was hoped to be, it has been sticking around the top ten, slowly earning more and more. To date, the movie has brought in over $302 million. The second big screen adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary came in at number seven. The horror movie was able to earn $4.8 million this weekend.

Number eight this weekend goes to the animated family movie Missing Link, which was able to bring in $4.3 million. While the movie hasn't been getting the best reviews, it has been doing pretty well since its release. Jordan Peele's Us fell to number nine this weekend after earning $4.2 million. And finally, at number ten is the Hellboy remake, which fell over 67% from its opening weekend, which was last week. The remake has been torn to shreds by fans and critics. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

