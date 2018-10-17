A new poster for The Curse of La Llorona has arrived. This horror flick may not be on many people's radar just yet, but once the trailer drops online tomorrow, we're guessing it will be. The movie was first showcased over the summer during SDCC and the footage that was shown won over the crowd in attendance. Now, Warner Bros. and New Line have given us our first tease of what to expect from what looks like it could be a truly terrifying event next year.

This is a point that I've personally hammered into the ground previously, but far too frequently posters these days look like bad Photoshop disasters or are just plain uninteresting. That is not the case here. The Curse of La Llorona poster is a stunning work of gothic horror beauty that, on its own, with almost no context, is purely horrifying. We see a mother facing a river, her two young children in hand. The other side of the river, which we can see, showcases their reflection. The mother now a hideous and frightening demon-esque creature, with her children's bodies floating atop the water. Throw in a little fog and some stark coloring and this should help you lose just a little sleep tonight.

The poster also proudly boasts that this comes from the producers of The Conjuring movies. However, this is not connected to that universe like this year's The Nun was. But James Wan is still producing, alongside Gary Dauberman, who penned The Nun as well as the Annabelle spin-offs and IT. In the director's chair is Michael Chaves, who makes his directorial debut here. Apparently, that went over quite well, as the studio and Wan felt good enough about the result to hand him the keys to The Conjuring 3, which may finally begin filming next year.

When horror is drawn from real life, things tend to get particularly creepy. In this case, Mexican legend of The Weeping Woman, who actually drowned her children in a river, only to die going after them herself. Legend has it, she now haunts the shadows preying on children in the hopes of replacing her own. While no footage has been released yet, what was shown during SDCC was received very well and apparently does the legend justice. The cast includes Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Raymond Cruz (Major Crimes), Patricia Velasquez (The Mummy), Marisol Ramirez (NCIS: Los Angeles), Sean Patrick Thomas (Halloween: Resurrection), Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen (Selfless) and newcomer Roman Christou.

The Curse of La Llorona is set to arrive in theaters on April 19, 2019, which could make it a nice pre-summer horror event. Be sure to check back with us tomorrow as we'll be sure to bring you the trailer as soon as Warner Bros. makes it available. In the meantime, you check out the new poster for yourself below.